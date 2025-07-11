On July 12 and 13, two of the last four races of the Formula E season will take place in Berlin and blue Sport will be there live! Here you can get all the exclusive updates and commentary from the track.
You can follow the races on July 12 and 13 in Berlin exclusively live on free TV on blue Zoom from 4 p.m. onwards.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
That's it from day 2 in Berlin
After a nerve-wracking day, calm has returned to the Templerhof in Berlin. Tomorrow, Sunday, things really get going again with free practice at 9.00 am. Qualifying will take place again at 11.20 am and the race at 4.00 pm (live on free TV on blue Zoom).
Thank you for reading and following along and see you tomorrow!
-
The Swiss in an interview with blue Sport
-
Oliver Rowland receives grid penalty
As the Briton reveals in an interview with blue Sport, race control has handed him a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's race. This means that he will start five places further back than he did in qualifying.
Regarding the situation with Stoffel Vandoorne, the Briton says: "I made a mistake. I wanted to go through on the inside and he was there."
-
Rowland threatened with a penalty
The day could be even worse for Oliver Rowland. The Briton still has to appear before the race stewards for the crash with Stoffel Vandoorne that was his fault. He faces a penalty, which he would have to serve in the second race in Berlin.
-
Wehrlein makes the title fight exciting once again
In wet conditions at the Templerhof in Berlin, championship leader Oliver Rowland had everything in his own hands to become world champion on Saturday. The Brit started from third place and relinquished it on the first corner.
His first rival in the drivers' standings, Pascal Wehrlein, crept up behind him. The German had to start from ninth position following a penalty and worked his way up to second place.
The starting position for the championship title changed on the 34th of 39 laps. Rowland, who started the fourth-last race of the season with a 69-point lead over Wehrlein, tried to overtake Stoffel Vandoorne on the inside of a right-hand bend and crashed into the Belgian - damage to the suspension! On Friday, he told blue Sport that he would not hold back and "drive as aggressively as usual".
Rowland has to retire and clears the way for Wehrlein to make up points. The German battled with race leader Mitch Evans for victory in the final laps, but was unable to overtake him and had to settle for second place. Because he also sets the fastest race lap, he makes up 19 points on Rowland. The gap is now only 50 points.
The Swiss also caused a stir - especially Edoardo Mortara. After a contact with Rowland early in the race, he remains cool and finishes the race on the track in fourth place. However, because Antonio Félix da Costa receives a five-second penalty, Mortara finishes in third place.
The other two Swiss drivers, Sébastien Buemi and Nico Müller, also finished in the points. The man from Aigle started the race in last place on the grid, finishing 7th and the Bernese driver 8th.
-
End of the race
Wehrlein tries to overtake Evans in the last two laps, but has to settle for second place. The German makes up some ground in the drivers' standings because Rowland comes away empty-handed.
Antonio Félix da Costa completes the podium on the track, but receives a five-second penalty and has to hand over his third place to Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara!
-
Lap 34 of 39
Unbelievable! World championship leader Oliver Rowland tries to pass Vandoorne on the inside of a right-hand bend, but drives into the Belgian. Rowland is able to continue, but has to pit. The race is over for him, he has damage to the front suspension. The championship decision is postponed!
-
Lap 29 of 39
Sette Camara and Beckmann duel on the start-finish straight and collide in the first corner. The Brazilian pushes the German Beckmann into the wall and the latter has to stop on the track - safety car.
This phase comes at the worst possible moment for Rowland, as he has just pitted. He drops back to eighth place. The field will move back together behind the safety car.
-
Lap 25 of 39
Wehrlein and leader Evans pit for the pit boost, which is mandatory in this race and gives the cars more energy. Rowland takes the lead and there is a scare with Mortara.
The Swiss driver hits the brakes late and touches the Briton on the rear wheel. Both remain in the race, but race control takes another look at the scene.
-
Lap 12 of 39
Rowland goes into attack mode, but can barely make up any ground. Wehrlein remains ahead of the Brit, but the race is still long. The rain clouds seem to have cleared in the meantime.
Among the Swiss, only Mortara stands out, having made up three places after the start. Müller and Buemi are outside the top 10.
-
Wehrlein makes up places
The German driver takes Attack Mode early in the race and catapults himself from ninth on the grid to third in the race. Rowland dropped back to seventh place.
-
Safety car on lap 1
Rowland gets off to a good start but is passed back in the first corner. He drops back to fifth place. Everyone gets away except Jake Dennis. Nico Müller's team-mate stops on the line, forcing a safety car period early in the race.
-
Now it's time to get serious: will Rowland become world champion?
The tension mounts and the start is imminent. As a reminder: Oliver Rowland needs to score 19 points more than his rival Pascal Wehrlein to become world champion today. If Rowland wins, the German will have to finish at least fourth to postpone the decision.
-
In the video: On a fast lap with blue Sport
Before the race, blue Sport reporter Andreas Lunghi was allowed to take a quick lap around the track and takes you with him.
-
Raclette or fondue?
In an interview with blue Sport, Pascal Wehrlein, who is married to a Swiss woman and lives on Lake Constance, answers the most important question of all. You can find his answer in the video.
-
This is how the race starts
This is the starting grid for the first race in Berlin. Mitch Evans is on pole position, championship leader Oliver Rowland starts from third place. Pascal Wehrlein will start from ninth position after his grid penalty.
The three Swiss drivers will all start from outside the top 10, with Edoardo Mortara eleventh in qualifying and Nico Müller 13th. Sébastien Buemi remained in the pits due to a penalty and will start from last place. The race starts in just over an hour!
-
Mitch Evans on pole position
Robin Frijns is the fastest in Group B, but cannot dislodge Mitch Evans from pole position. The Dutchman is 9 hundredths of a second off Evans' fastest time.
World championship leader Rowland will start the race from third on the grid. Wehrlein sets the sixth-fastest time in qualifying, but has to start from ninth on the grid due to his grid penalty.
The Swiss are far away in the first qualifying session of the weekend. Edoardo Mortara finishes 11th and Nico Müller 13th, while Sébastien Buemi remains in the pits due to his penalty and will start from the back of the grid.
-
Müller and Mortara not among the fastest four
The two Swiss drivers are only 6th (Mortara) and 7th (Müller) in Group A, meaning that qualifying is already over for them. Mitch Evans is the fastest of the group ahead of Oliver Rowland, Maximilian Günther and Antonio Félix da Costa.
-
Qualifying is underway
Green lights at the end of the pit lane - qualifying starts 40 minutes late! World Championship protagonists Oliver Rowland and Antonio Félix da Costa and Swiss drivers Nico Müller and Edoardo Mortara are in the first group.
The format is different than usual due to the weather. The fastest driver across the two groups will start on pole position in the afternoon. There will be no duels today.
-
New qualifying start time announced
The safety car has driven a few laps on the track and the conditions now seem to be better. The drivers get back into their cars and qualifying should start at 12.00 noon. Rain continues to fall from the sky.
-
Buemi has to start from the back of the grid
Sébastien Buemi receives a 40-place grid penalty and will start from the back of the grid in the first race, regardless of qualifying. He will also have to serve a penalty in the race because it is not possible to move back completely.
The reason for the penalty is the change of the electric motor and the engine control unit. This change was no longer within the limits set out in the technical regulations.
-
A nap before qualifying
The delay in qualifying gives the drivers the opportunity to take a nap in their cars. In the meantime, however, all the drivers have got out again and are keeping warm in the garages.
-
This is what the groups look like in qualifying
The drivers have been divided into the following groups for qualifying - when it starts here. An official start time has yet to be announced.
-
Qualifying start postponed
It is still raining in Berlin, the conditions on the track remain unchanged. There is still a lot of standing water, which is too dangerous to send the cars out. The new start time has not yet been announced.
-
How Rowland will become world champion today
The Briton needs to score 19 points more than Wehrlein today to decide the title fight early. He could score a total of 29 championship points, 3 for pole position, 25 for the race win and 1 for the fastest race lap.
If Rowland wins, Wehrlein will have to finish at least fourth, which is worth 12 points, to postpone the championship decision.
-
Title fight comes to a head
The drivers' championship could already be decided this weekend. British driver Oliver Rowland, who has a 69-point lead over reigning world champion Pascal Wehrlein with four races to go, has the best starting position. The German's Porsche team-mate Antonio Félix da Costa is 74 points behind Rowland.
blue Sport spoke to the three title contenders ahead of the first race on Saturday. Find out more here.
-
Porsche driver remembers Diogo Jota
Portuguese driver Antonio Félix da Costa is driving this weekend with a dedication to the brothers Diogo Jota and André Silva, who were killed in an accident, on the halo of his Porsche. "A correr pelo Diogo Jota e André Silva" (engl. "I drive for Diogo Jota and André Silva") is written above the racing driver's head.
During the week, da Costa dedicated an Instagram post to the two brothers: "Race week, with a heavy heart we are driving for Diogo and André this weekend. We are doing our job and honoring our athletes."
-
Wehrlein gets a penalty for the collision with his teammate
Race control has handed Pascal Wehrlein a three-place grid penalty for Saturday's race, which means that the German will be three places further back on the grid than he was in qualifying.
The reigning world champion and current world championship runner-up drove into the rear of his team-mate Antonio Félix da Costa in the first free practice session on Friday - a nightmare for any team. Porsche Team Principal Florian Modlinger agrees: "I told both of them that a collision between teammates is unacceptable, especially in the first free practice session."
Modlinger told both of them this morning that the story was now over and that they should focus on today's tasks.
-
Second free practice session does not take place
It is pouring with rain in Berlin. Many puddles have formed on the track at the Templerhof - too dangerous to send the cars out. For this reason, the 2nd free practice session was canceled.
Qualifying should take place at 11.20 a.m., let's hope that the conditions on the track are better.
-
Good morning ...
... from Berlin and welcome to the second day of the Formula E weekend! This Saturday is the first serious day for the drivers: the first qualifying session (at 11.20 am) and the first race (at 4.00 pm exclusively on blue Zoom) are on the agenda. First, however, there is the 2nd free practice session at 9.00 am.
There is a 100 percent chance of rain forecast for the day, so excitement is already guaranteed - and thanks to blue Sport, you'll be right up close!
-
Day 1 draws to a close
That's it for the first day of the Formula E weekend in Berlin. What will certainly be remembered is the accident between the two Porsche drivers Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Félix da Costa.
This crash will continue to be a talking point over the next few days - especially internally. A collision between the two cars at Porsche's home race is unlikely to go down well with those responsible. Tomorrow, Saturday, will show whether the two have learned from this.
The day starts tomorrow at 9.00 am with the 2nd free practice session, before qualifying takes place at 11.20 am. The first race starts at 4.00 pm (on free TV on blue Zoom). blue Sport will accompany you here in the ticker throughout the weekend!
-
Porsches collide - end of the 1st practice session
Five minutes before the end of the first free practice session, the red flag suddenly flies. Porsche driver Antonio Félix da Costa is standing next to the track with a broken front wing. But what happened?
Da Costa is on a fast lap and overtakes his team-mate Pascal Wehrlein in a left-hand bend. The German then starts his fast lap on the start-finish straight and drives into the rear of the Portuguese driver. Both cars are damaged. There will certainly be a lot to sort out internally.
This accident also marks the end of the session. Wehrlein is the fastest despite the accident. Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara finishes the session in second place. Nico Müller and Sébastien Buemi are outside the top 10.
-
The 1st free practice session is underway
The first free practice session here in Berlin began punctually at 16:00. For 40 minutes, the drivers have the opportunity to test the car and learn the track.
-
Thunderstorm leads to evacuation
When a thunderstorm rolled in over Berlin on Thursday during Media Day, the paddock moved quickly towards the Media Center. Because the blue Sport reporter has finished his interviews, he follows the crowd. What he doesn't know is that he is part of an evacuation. Because the Formula E paddock has no lightning conductors, it is too dangerous to be near the electric cars during a thunderstorm.
After 30 minutes, the spook is over and it's back to normal. However, the weather is likely to play a role over the weekend, as rain is also forecast for the next few days.
-
-
How the Swiss are doing
A lot can also be expected from the Swiss drivers Edoardo Mortara, Sébastien Buemi and Nico Müller this weekend. At the last race in Indonesia, the three of them finished 2nd to 4th.
Müller was celebrated on the podium in Jakarta, but because the penalty against Buemi for an incident with Mortara was subsequently withdrawn, the driver from Bern dropped back to fourth place. It would have been his first podium finish in four years.
The three Swiss drivers and their teams have no say in the decisions in the drivers' and teams' standings.
-
This is the starting position
The German capital could decide the drivers' world championship title. There are still 112 points up for grabs in the remaining four races of the season, with Oliver Rowland already 69 points ahead of his closest rival and reigning world champion Pascal Wehrlein. Behind the Porsche driver is his team-mate Antonio Félix da Costa. The Portuguese driver is 74 points behind Briton Rowland.
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to Formula E in Berlin! blue Sport is on site and will be bringing you exclusive updates and commentary directly from the track throughout the weekend.
Today, Friday, the drivers have the track walk and the first free practice session on the agenda before things get serious on Saturday and Sunday with the two qualifying sessions and races.
You can watch the races on July 12 and 13 exclusively live on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom from 4.00 pm.