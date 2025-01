Madison Keys celebrates a great success at the Australian Open. Vincent Thian/AP/dpa

Madison Keys crowns herself the winner of the Australian Open in Melbourne. In the final, the US-American defeats Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus in three sets.

Linus Hämmerli

Madison Keys surprisingly wins the Australian Open and thus her first Grand Slam title. The American, who had started the final as an outsider, beat world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6:3, 2:6, 7:5. The Belarusian has won the first major tournament of the year twice before.