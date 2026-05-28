Paul Magnier wins the 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia and triumphs for the third time. Jonas Vingegaard retains the maglia rosa.

In the sprint, Frenchman Paul Magnier prevailed against a field of more than fifty other riders. Italian Edoardo Zambanini finished second, while his compatriot and sprint specialist Jonathan Milan missed out on the stage win once again in third place.

Andrea Mifsud, Mattia Bais, James Shaw and Jonas Geens had previously managed to break away from the field. They were only caught around 20 kilometers before the finish.

Nothing changed in the overall classification after the 18th stage. Vingegaard, who took the lead on a short climb around 10 kilometers before the finish but did not defend it to the end, continues to lead by 4:03 minutes ahead of Felix Gall.

Friday sees the queen stage in the Dolomites, the second-to-last test of strength in the mountains, before the 109th Tour of Italy comes to an end on Sunday with a circuit race in Rome. The third-last, 151 km long stage leads over the Passo di Giau, at 2233 meters above sea level also the highest point (Cima Coppi) of this Giro. The last five kilometers of this 19th stage to the mountain arrival in the Piani di Pezzè ski resort lead over a winding, narrow road.