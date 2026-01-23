Although blue Sport asks the three-time Olympic medalist to bring her trophies, Maite Nadig arrives empty-handed. She has given the medals away, lost them, or misplaced them. Why would anyone do that?

"I know what she looks like, after all"

"I know what she looks like, after all" Maite Nadig gave her Olympic medal to a stranger from Germany

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Maite Nadig unexpectedly became a two-time Olympic champion in Sapporo in 1972. In 1980, she added an Olympic bronze medal at Lake Placid.

On the Olympic talk show “Legends for Eternity,” she surprised everyone by saying that she had given away her medals long ago. One went to one of her former coaches. “I gave it to him for his 60th birthday.”

No joke: She gave her bronze medal to a German man she didn't even know. Here, the skiing legend explains why. Summary created with

Marie-Theres Nadig won gold medals in the downhill and giant slalom at the 1972 Olympic Games in Sapporo. In 1980, she also won an Olympic bronze medal in Lake Placid.

While other sports stars display their Olympic medals prominently at home in a display case—or even in a museum—Maite Nadig’s aren’t even stored in a shoe box in the basement.

The 71-year-old from Flums has long since given them away, as she explains in the Olympic talk show “Legends for Eternity” on blue. She didn’t sell them—she gave them away. “I gave one gold medal to Rolf Hefti for his 60th birthday. He was one of our coaches at the Olympic Games and played a major role in my success.” The other gold medal is probably still out there somewhere, she says. “But I don’t know exactly where, and it doesn’t really matter.”

"I told him, 'You're welcome to keep them, too.'"

And what about the bronze medal from Lake Placid? Nadig: “I gave it to a German guy who was putting on some kind of exhibition.” He wanted to send it back afterward. “So I told him, ‘You’re welcome to keep it. I know what it looks like, after all.’”

Giving an Olympic medal to a stranger is, to say the least, unusual. Nadig smiles and says, “What do you mean, ‘unusual’? Yes. Of course it was an honor. But at some point, you just have to move on.”

Throughout her career, popularity and attention were not important to her; in fact, they were rather unpleasant. For example, after winning two gold medals, the young teenager complained that she could no longer go out to eat with her teammates without being bothered.

All episodes featuring Maite Nadig in the series: “Olympic Stars: Legends for Eternity”

The entire interview with Maite Nadig on video