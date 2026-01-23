Maite Nadig recalls her double gold medal at the 1972 Sapporo Games, her stunt with the VW Beetle named Herbie, and her "chewing gum scandal" involving the then-Federal Councilor upon her arrival at Kloten Airport.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you In the Olympic talk show “Legends for Eternity,” Marie-Theres Nadig, our great ski star of the 1970s, reminisces about the golden days of Sapporo 1972 and reveals what the movie featuring the VW Beetle “Herbie” had to do with it.

But the sudden success and the sudden spotlight also had their downsides. Maite Nadig: “Before that, I was a normal kid; after that, the whole of Switzerland wanted something from me. I was thrown in at the deep end.”

Nadig speaks openly and honestly about her “chewing gum scandal” at the reception at Zurich Airport and the debate over whether she comes across as not feminine enough. Summary created with

Herbie is a car with a soul. The VW Beetle howls when he’s sad. He lifts his front wheels when he’s happy. And he effortlessly outpaces even the fastest cars when his competitive spirit kicks in. Herbie, the Beetle from the 1968 cult classic, was extremely popular—even with Marie-Theres Nadig, the two-time Olympic champion from Sapporo.

She saw the movie with her family at the Sargans movie theater before the 1972 Olympics, as she recounts in the Olympic talk show “Legends for Eternity.” “That was a big deal. And I was impressed by how that little Beetle outran even the fastest race cars.” So much so that it also shaped one of Nadig’s greatest moments: the Olympic downhill race in Sapporo. “As I skied into the finish slope, I crouched down low and said to myself, ‘Go Herbie, go Herbie!’”

Maite Nadig: “I kept telling myself, ‘Go Herbie, go Herbie!’”

Just like Herbie, she left everyone in the dust on February 5, 1972. She was even 32 hundredths of a second faster than the heavy favorite, Annemarie Moser-Pröll of Austria, and skied her way to Olympic gold and into the blinding spotlight. Now she was a national heroine. “Gold-Maite,” the 17-year-old surprise winner from Flums, was celebrated frenetically. Against her will, mind you, since she still rejects fame and hero worship to this day—but a heroine she was nonetheless.

00:33 Maite Nadig: «Ich sagte mir: ‹Go Herbie, go Herbie!›»

After winning gold in the downhill, Nadig went one better, also claiming victory in the giant slalom. In 1980, Nadig won bronze in the giant slalom at Lake Placid; she also won the overall World Cup that same year.

Backlash Following Chewing Gum Incident Involving the Federal Council

It wasn’t until three weeks after Sapporo that the two-time Olympic champion returned to Switzerland with the team. After Sapporo, the ski team had first traveled to North America. They then flew back via San Francisco and London. Nevertheless, the welcome upon landing in Zurich-Kloten was tremendous. “I’d never seen so many people before,” Nadig recalls. “Everyone had come just for us. It was overwhelming, even though, of course, I would have preferred to see my family right away.”

Then-Federal President Nello Celio (FDP) also gave a speech. It’s unforgettable that Nadig stood there chewing gum, with an expression that wasn’t exactly interpreted as a sign of great enthusiasm. “Yes, I was very tired. And then my coach, Rolf Hefti, asked me if I wanted some gum, too. And I just said, ‘Unfortunately, yes.’”

An affront to the Swiss outrage-mongers. It sparked a media firestorm. Nadig: “In February, I was the nation’s darling. By March, I wasn’t anymore.”

"All of Switzerland was suddenly watching me"

Success also had its downsides. Suddenly, everyone wanted something from her. “I couldn’t go out to eat anymore; people would stop me everywhere. Even in my personal life, people wanted to get to know me better. Before that, I was just a normal kid. It was all incredibly hard to understand,” says Nadig. In short: “I was thrown in at the deep end.”

02:16 Nadig: «Die ganze Schweiz schaute plötzlich auf mich» Im Olympia-Talk «Legenden für die Ewigkeit» erinnert sich Marie-Theres Nadig, unser grosser Skistar der 70er-Jahre, an den plötzliche Erfolg und das plötzliche Rampenlicht, das aber auch seine Schattenseiten hatte.

And Maite from Flums belongs, so to speak, to the entire nation. “All of Switzerland is watching you, watching what you do and whether you’re doing it right.” This has even sparked a debate about whether the Olympic champion comes across as feminine enough. For Nadig, it’s an uncomfortable situation. “I’ve never been the feminine type. I grew up with boys and always had to stand my ground. I didn’t want to change, so I had to come to terms with myself so I could deal with it.”

All episodes featuring Maite Nadig in the series: “Olympic Stars: Legends for Eternity”

The entire interview with Maite Nadig on video