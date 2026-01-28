Maite Nadig remembers her double gold in Sapporo in 1972, her trick with the VW Beetle Herbie and her chewing gum gate with the then Federal Councillor on her arrival at Kloten airport.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Olympic talk "Legends for eternity", Marie-Theres Nadig, our great ski star of the 70s, remembers the golden days of Sapporo 1972 and reveals what the film with the VW Beetle Herbie had to do with it.

But the sudden success and the sudden spotlight also had its downsides. Maite Nadig: "Before that, I was a normal child, but then the whole of Switzerland wanted something from me. I was thrown in at the deep end."

Nadig talks openly and honestly about her "chewing gum scandal" at the reception at Zurich airport and the debate about whether she was not feminine enough. Show more

Herbie is a car with a soul. The VW Beetle howls when it is sad. It lifts its front wheels when it is happy. And he effortlessly outpaces the fastest cars when his ambition gets the better of him. Herbie, the Beetle from the 1968 cult film, was extremely popular. Also with Marie-Theres Nadig, the double Olympic champion from Sapporo.

She saw the film with her family at the Sargans cinema before the 1972 Olympic Games, as she recounts in the Olympic talk show "Legends for eternity". "That was a big deal. And it made an impression on me how the little Beetle outpaced even the fastest cars." So much so that it also shaped one of Nadig's greatest moments: the Olympic downhill in Sapporo. "When I entered the finishing slope, I crouched down low and said to myself: 'Go Herbie, go Herbie!"

Maite Nadig: "I said to myself: 'Go Herbie, go Herbie!"

Like Herbie, she beat everyone on February 5, 1972. She was even 32 hundredths faster than the big favorite Annemarie Moser-Pröll from Austria and skied to Olympic gold and the spotlight. Now she was a national heroine. "Gold-Maite", the 17-year-old surprise winner from Flums, was celebrated frenetically. Against her will, as she rejects fame and hero worship to this day - but she was a hero after all.

After her gold downhill, Nadig even went one better and was also crowned champion in the giant slalom. In 1980, Nadig took bronze in the giant slalom in Lake Placid; she also won the overall World Cup in the same year.

Shitstorm after chewing gum affair with the Federal Council

The double Olympic champion only returned to Switzerland with the team three weeks after Sapporo. After Sapporo, the ski team first traveled to North America. They then flew back via San Francisco and London. Nevertheless, the reception after landing in Zurich-Kloten was huge. "I'd never seen so many people before," Nadig recalls. "Everyone came especially for us. It was overwhelming, even though I would of course have preferred to see my family straight away."

The then President of the Swiss Confederation Nello Celio (FDP) also gave a speech. It is unforgettable that Nadig stood next to him chewing gum, with a facial expression that was not exactly seen as a sign of pronounced enthusiasm. "Yes, I was very tired. And then my coach Rolf Hefti asked me if I wanted some chewing gum. And unfortunately I said yes."

An affront to Swiss indignados. It triggered a media shitstorm. Nadig: "In February, I was the joy of the nation. Then no more in March."

"The whole of Switzerland was suddenly looking at me"

The success also had its unpleasant side. Suddenly everyone wanted something from her. "I could no longer go out to eat, I was approached everywhere. People also wanted to get to know me better in my private life. Before, I was just a normal kid. It was all incredibly difficult to understand," says Nadig. In short: "I was thrown in at the deep end."

And Maite from Flums practically belongs to the whole nation. "The whole of Switzerland is watching you, looking at what you're doing and whether you're doing it right." There is even a debate as to whether the Olympic champion is being feminine enough. An uncomfortable situation for Nadig. "I was never the feminine type. I grew up with boys and always had to assert myself. I didn't want to change, so I had to find a deal with myself so that I could deal with it."

All episodes about Maite Nadig in the series: "Olympia Stars: Legends for Eternity"

More videos from the department