Marie-Theres Nadig was the ski star of the ’70s. Fast on the slopes—and right off them, too. With her personality, Maite didn’t just make friends; she often clashed with the ski association and, in the end, even with her ski technician. In the Olympic talk show “Legends for Eternity,” she explains why.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Marie-Theres Nadig, the two-time Olympic champion at Sapporo in 1872, was not only our best female skier of the 1970s, but also the most difficult to deal with.

“I was just very direct and open. Not everyone liked that,” she says on the Olympic talk show “Legends for Eternity,” revealing who she had clashed with back then, why she retired from skiing at just 27, and that the association didn’t want her back.”

The woman from Flumsen is now 71 and remains just as she has always been: modest and refreshingly straightforward. Summary created with

When Marie-Theres Nadig was asked by a reporter in 1972 what the snow was like in Sapporo, Japan, the 17-year-old simply replied, “White.” It wasn’t because she didn’t feel like talking, explains the now 71-year-old on the Olympic talk show “Legends for Eternity.” “I was told beforehand: ‘The more you say, the more the journalists will make of it. Keep it as brief as possible.’ Besides, I didn’t even know what the reporter was getting at with that question,” Nadig says today.

Interviews like these nevertheless earned Nadig a reputation for not being exactly easy to deal with. Other incidents reinforced this impression. She chewed gum, looking slightly bored, while then-Federal President Nello Celio (FDP) delivered a speech at the official reception following his return from Sapporo. She wore jeans when the delegation was invited to the Federal Palace.

"I was a very good skier, but I was always the most difficult person to get along with."

Marie-Theres Nadig has remained “Maite” to this day—the humble young girl who plunged Switzerland into unexpected jubilation in 1972 by winning gold in the downhill and giant slalom. However, her direct, honest manner didn’t just win her friends. “Success also had its downsides. I could no longer go out to eat; people would stop me everywhere. Even in my private life, people wanted to get to know me better. Before that, I was just a normal kid. It was all incredibly difficult to understand,” says Nadig. In short: “I was thrown in at the deep end.”

At times, she reacted to this with defiance. Even within the association, she often ended up with a bloody nose when she stood up for the team—especially for the women, who weren’t always treated as equals but were instead seen as an afterthought to the men. “I was just very direct and open. That didn’t sit well with everyone.” Or to put it another way: “I wasn’t very easy to manage. I skied very well, but I was always the most difficult one to deal with.”

"He did things that a service employee isn't supposed to do"

In 1981, she called it quits. After winning two gold medals at the 1972 Olympics, a bronze in 1980 at Lake Placid, an overall World Cup title, and 24 World Cup victories. She was just barely 27 at the time. Why so early?

blue Sport asks her about possible reasons circulating online. One reason: physical wear and tear. “Wrong,” says Nadig. Nor was it a lack of motivation. And what about the idea that she wanted to start a second career as a soccer player? That wasn’t the deciding factor either. Although she did play for the women’s team at FC Zurich for a while alongside her skiing career. So why retire? Nadig: “I’d had my share of success. Younger skiers like Erika Hess and Maria Walliser were coming up. Plus, I’d had some run-ins with a few people.” With whom, exactly? “With coaches who didn’t want to work for me because I was the most difficult to deal with. With my equipment manager, who did things that an equipment manager isn’t supposed to do.”

00:40 Nadig: «Ich habe selbst bestimmt, dass ich aufhöre»

The Ski Association no longer wanted Nadig back

What did the service technician do? Nadig doesn’t want to go into detail. Still, she adds: “There was an incident during my last season. In one race, I was a second slower than I had been in training. And I never gave it my all in training. That says it all. People then said there was oil on the ski. I don’t know what was on it. In any case, it didn’t work.”

Two years later, her brother tried to encourage her to make a comeback. “He said I was still good enough to keep racing.” So he approached the association. Marie-Theres Nadig herself, however, quickly realized what an attempt at a comeback would mean for the association. “I told him, ‘As soon as you let go of the doorknob, you’ll already have a rejection.’ And that’s exactly how it turned out.”

But Nadig emphasizes one thing: it was she herself who drew a line under it in 1981—“and not the others” from the association.

All episodes featuring Maite Nadig in the series: “Olympic Stars: Legends for Eternity”

The entire interview with Maite Nadig on video

26:07 Legenden für die Ewigkeit – mit Marie-Theres Nadig Marie-Theres Nadig wird mit 17 Jahren über Nacht in Sapporo zu «Gold-Maite» und zum ersten weiblichen Skistar der Schweiz. Ein intimes Gespräch über plötzliche Berühmtheit und den Mut, für sich selbst einzustehen - und Adolf Ogi die Stirn zu bieten.