Maite Nadig didn't shy away from conflict—not even with former ski boss Adolf Ogi. The skiing legend accuses the future Federal Councilor of never having shown any interest in female skiers. That is, until she won Olympic gold.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Maite Nadig unexpectedly became a two-time Olympic champion in Sapporo in 1972.

In the Olympic talk show “Legends for Eternity,” she reveals why she kept getting into arguments with Adolf Ogi, who was the ski director at the time and later became a Federal Councilor.

Nadig: “He didn’t pay any attention to us women before Sapporo. But after my successes, he claimed that’s exactly what he’d done. And I didn’t like that.” Summary created with

On February 5, 1972, Switzerland was in a state of euphoria because of her, and again three days later: Marie-Theres Nadig, a 17-year-old underdog, won the downhill and giant slalom events, bringing Switzerland two gold medals during those magical days in Sapporo. “No one had expected anything,” says Nadig.

This apparently also applied to the Swiss Ski Association and its director, Adolf Ogi (now 83). The future SVP Federal Councilor initially ignored the women—but later basked in Nadig’s success. “Gold-Maite” says this with her usual directness and candor on the blue Talk show “Legends for Eternity.”

Youthful Impertinence

Nadig recalls: “He didn’t pay any attention to us women before Sapporo. But after my successes, he said that was exactly what he’d done. And I didn’t like that.” Ogi celebrated with Nadig and posed for photos with the young girl from Flums.

Maite Nadig was bothered by the fact that Adolf Ogi posed with her after her success in Sapporo. “Before that, he hadn’t paid any attention to us women.” KEYSTONE

Those who contributed to Nadig’s success have been given far too little credit—the coaches, the support staff. “And I wanted the success to be attributed to those who were actually responsible for it,” says Nadig.

She clashed with Ogi two or three more times after that, Nadig recounts. “I asked him questions in my youthful, cheeky way. Let’s put it this way: We didn’t always see eye to eye,” says Nadig. How true. Among other things, clothing had been a contentious issue. The women wore different colors than the men. “And I had the youthful audacity to ask why that was,” says Nadig. Ogi then made it relatively clear to her that the women “weren’t the national team.” “Those were statements that showed me we weren’t worth as much as the men. At least, that’s how it seemed to me.”

Ski boss Adolf Ogi with Maite Nadig and Erika Hess in 1981 after winning the Nations Cup. KEYSTONE

"That bothered me"

"It wasn't about equality," says Nadig, "but about respect. 'I know that the men were much better than us back then. But the fact that they basically didn't want us before the season and then acted as if they had done everything to ensure our success—that bothered me.'"

When asked about his relationship with Nadig in the *Tages Anzeiger* a little over a year ago, Ogi said: “We say hello when we see each other. I’m always delighted to see her, though she seems less so.”

All episodes featuring Maite Nadig in the series: “Olympic Stars: Legends for Eternity”

The entire interview with Maite Nadig on video