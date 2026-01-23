Malaysia is returning to the Formula 1 racing calendar this year on short notice as the Bahrain Grand Prix.

According to officials from the premier class of motorsports, the race will take place at the Sepang Circuit, south of the capital Kuala Lumpur, on the first weekend in October, between the events in Azerbaijan and Singapore.

“Once again, the sport has demonstrated its ability to adapt, find solutions, and implement them,” said Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1. Accordingly, the Grand Prix on October 4 will be considered a replacement race for the Bahrain Grand Prix and will officially be known as the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. Bahrain’s capital, Manama, and Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, are approximately 6,000 kilometers apart as the crow flies.

Formula 1 raced in Malaysia from 1999 to 2017. After that, the organizer could no longer afford the entry fees, which ran into the millions.

In mid-March, the races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia scheduled for April were removed from the calendar due to the security situation following the outbreak of the war with Iran. As a result, the world tour was reduced from 24 to 22 Grands Prix. With the return of Sepang—which is conveniently located near Kuala Lumpur International Airport—the calendar has grown back to 23 events for the time being.

However, due to the renewed escalation of the conflict with Iran, the last two Grand Prix races of the year—on November 29 in Qatar and December 6 in Abu Dhabi—are now highly uncertain. Formula 1 officials are exploring options.