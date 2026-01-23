A nice surprise, but not a complete shock: that’s how Lucas Malcotti’s first Swiss World Championship title in men’s individual épée can be described. The Valais native is aiming for another medal.

He hadn’t even dreamed of such a success. “It was just an incredible day,” Lucas Malcotti told Keystone-SDA after his victory in the finals at the World Championships in Hong Kong. “I didn’t even have time to imagine that I could win this world championship title.” After all, he is the first Swiss athlete to achieve this feat in a global sport with representation on every continent.

“To be honest, it’s just crazy. I’m so incredibly happy with how today went,” the 31-year-old from Valais gushes. “I still can’t believe it; it’s one of the most prestigious titles you can win.” But the Sion native proved early on that he’s a man for the big moments.

Has already played a decisive role in a World Cup final

Max Heinzer, the current president of the federation and former world No. 1, recalls the World Championships eight years ago in China, when Malcotti was the alternate in the team competition behind Heinzer, Benjamin Steffen, and Michele Niggeler. But in the final of all places, the team decided to take a gamble and nominated the young athlete from Valais for the opening bout. The South Korean Jung Jin-Sun was something of a nemesis for Steffen. Malcotti stepped onto the planche and handed the lead over to his teammates—and in the end, the Swiss became team world champions for the first time.

Switzerland, a country with a long tradition of fencing, has not been particularly blessed with gold medals to date. In 1989, Anja Straub of Bern triumphed in Denver when women’s épée fencing was included in the program for the very first time. In 2018, as mentioned, the men’s team won gold in Wuxi. Finally, Marcel Fischer from the Seeland region’s Olympic victory in Athens in 2004 remains unforgettable.

In World Championship finals, however, things never quite worked out for the men. Daniel Giger in Vienna in 1983, Olivier Jaquet in Athens in 1994, and Basil Hoffmann in Nîmes in 2001 all had to “settle” for silver. That is, until Malcotti’s upset on Sunday in Hong Kong.

Played with such fervor

“I didn’t expect this kind of success,” he admits. “I hadn’t set any specific goals for myself.” The Swiss team’s French head coach, Daniel Jerent, puts it this way: “It’s a nice surprise, but it’s not a complete shock out of the blue. It’s the reward for hard work.” Especially since Malcotti was still struggling with an injury just a few weeks ago. “That’s why I wanted to enjoy every single shot, every single battle, and see how far I could go,” he says.

With each victory—usually a close and nerve-wracking one—his confidence grew, as did his hunger for that one great triumph. Malcotti felt more and more that this could be his day. When he scored the decisive goal at the very last moment, he thought, “This can’t be true—it’s unbelievable!” Now he’s “overjoyed,” Malcotti said. “It was truly a sensational day.”

An inspiration, just like Fischer once was

Meanwhile, Max Heinzer recalls Marcel Fischer’s Olympic victory. “I was 17 at the time, and as a young fencer, that was a huge inspiration for me,” says the native of Schwyz. “It showed me that even as a Swiss, you can win something like that.” He now hopes Malcotti’s victory will have a similar effect.

He has even more goals to achieve in Hong Kong this week. The main focus was on Wednesday’s team competition. The Swiss have high ambitions, and rightly so—they’ve won three out of five World Cups this season, most recently in May at home in Bern. “Bringing home the team medal remains the main goal,” Malcotti emphasizes. He and his teammates can now attack with enthusiasm and a sense of freedom. They aren’t under any particular pressure yet; Olympic qualification doesn’t begin until next spring. But Los Angeles 2028 is Malcotti’s big long-term goal.