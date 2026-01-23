Lucas Malcotti is in the semifinals at the World Championships in Hong Kong

The 31-year-old has advanced to the semifinals in the individual épée competition and has thus already secured at least a bronze medal—because in individual competitions, both semifinal losers receive a bronze medal.

On his way to the semifinals, Malcotti defeated Russia’s Dmitrii Shvelidze 12–11 in overtime in the quarterfinals. In the round of 16, Malcotti—who is now on the podium of an international singles competition for the first time—had already caused an upset by defeating Hungary’s Gergely Siklosi 15–11.

In the semifinals, the Valais native will now face Khalifah Alomairi of Saudi Arabia. Malcotti has the chance to become the first Swiss athlete to reach a World Championship final since Basil Hoffmann in 2001.