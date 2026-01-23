Lucas Malcotti is competing for gold at the World Fencing Championships in Hong Kong. The athlete from Valais defeated Khalifah Alomairi of Saudi Arabia in the semifinals of the individual épée competition.

Malcotti trailed several times against the underdog and surprise semifinalist. In the end, just as in the previous rounds, he secured a narrow victory. In the quarterfinals, he defeated Russia’s Dmitrii Shvelidze 12–11 in overtime. And in the round of 16, Malcotti—who is standing on the podium of an international singles competition for the first time—caused an upset by defeating Hungary’s Gergely Siklosi 15–11.

In the final, Malcotti will now face Italy’s Davide Di Veroli, who defeated Japan’s Masaru Yamada in his semifinal. Malcotti is the first Swiss player since Basil Hoffmann in 2001 to have a chance at World Championship gold—no Swiss player has ever won the singles title.