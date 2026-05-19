After a tough start, the national field hockey team turns on the heat against Germany and celebrates a resounding victory. Nico Hischier and Denis Malgin explain to blue News why the atmosphere is so special.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland clearly wins 6:1 against Germany at the home World Championship and celebrates its third victory in the third game.

Denis Malgin and Sven Andrighetto once again shine as a dream duo with a total of five scoring points.

Nico Hischier praises the team's composure after a difficult start and highlights goalie Leonardo Genoni as a key figure. He describes the atmosphere with 10,000 fans in the Swiss Life Arena as "really cool". Show more

Switzerland beat Germany 6:1 at the home field hockey World Championships and notched up their third win in their third game. In an interview with blue Sport after the game, Denis Malgin explains: "Every win is mega nice, no matter who you're up against." When you score such beautiful goals, it makes it all the nicer, of course.

Malgin and Sven Andrighetto were once again instrumental in the victory. The two ZSC forwards combined for five points against Germany. Why do the two work so well together? "We're playing together for the fourth year now and we just know where we are on the ice. The harmony is just there, I can't explain it myself," says Malgin about his teamwork with the 33-year-old Andrighetto. Malgin can't remember ever having a team-mate with whom he got on so well. The fact that they also get along well in their private lives also helps on the ice, of course.

One moment after the game was particularly special for Malgin, as he was able to really enjoy the atmosphere: "When the song 'Venus' was played and 10,000 people sang along, it was incredible."

Hischier: "Everyone in the dressing room has enough experience"

Despite the resounding victory, Switzerland still struggled with Germany in the first period and hardly created any chances. Nico Hischier explains that they made life difficult for themselves with many penalties: "It was difficult to get into the game, it was positive to come out with a 0:0. We stayed calm and everyone in the dressing room has enough experience to know that this is nothing negative with so many penalties."

During the break, national team coach Jan Cadieux said that they had to stay calm: "We shifted up a gear in the second period and then it worked," explained Hischier. From then on, they played well and kept the ball moving, but it still wasn't easy: "At this level, you don't get anything for free."

On a positive note, Hischier highlights the fact that they were very efficient, which was not the case in the first few games. Once again, however, Hischier also sees goalkeeper Leonardo Genoni as a key moment. With the score at 0-0 and Germany on a power play, the goalkeeper made two saves: "That gives us the momentum back. Leo is always there when we need him, he's shown that for x years, and we have full confidence in him."

When asked about the atmosphere in the Swiss Life Arena, Hischier goes into raptures: "It's really cool to play here, you can feel the energy. We've all been really looking forward to this home World Championship. It's an advantage when you see so many people in red in the stands. It gives you a little extra energy."