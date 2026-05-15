Denis Malgin starts his World Cup adventure with the Swiss national team on Friday evening. Picture: Keystone

Denis Malgin is a key player in the Swiss team. In Zurich-Altstetten, the "curse" of the arena should finally end for him with the national team - also thanks to the harmony with Sven Andrighetto.

SDA

The World Cup arena in Zurich-Altstetten was opened on October 18, 2022. The Swiss national team has played seven games there so far as part of the Euro Hockey Tour and left the ice as losers every time, five times in extra time or on penalties.

One player who knows the stadium very well is Denis Malgin. The 29-year-old center is one of five ZSC Lions players in the Swiss squad. Coach Jan Cadieux's team is staying in the Zurich dressing room during the tournament. So Malgin is more or less at home, but not really, as the team is staying in a hotel in the immediate vicinity of the arena. "I still have to get used to the fact that we're sleeping here and I can't see my family," says Malgin in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency. "It's a bit strange. But at the end of the day, we're here to play ice hockey and that's the focus."

"Sometimes it's a cramp"

Malgin has been in a relationship with Emelie, the sister of Victor Oejdemark, who also plays in the Lions organization, for 14 years. Since October 2023, he has been the father of a son called Nate, with whom he speaks Russian and his wife speaks Swedish. He also speaks German at nursery. "As long as it's not too much for him, that's how we do it. He's doing really well so far," says Malgin.

What has changed for him as a result of the birth? "I've always been good at switching off, but now I'm even better at it." But he's not one to worry too much if a game doesn't go well anyway. However, he also enjoys watching ice hockey in his free time and also follows the KHL and NHL: "That's a pleasure for me."

When you watch the filigree technician, you get the feeling that he floats across the ice. "It seems that way, but it's not always like that, I have to be honest. Sometimes it's a cramp," explains Malgin and laughs. As much of an artist as he is, he works just as hard off the ice. In the summer, he doesn't prepare for the season with the Lions, but with athletics trainer Lars Habermacher, with whom he has a gym in Jona that is also used by other professional athletes. "It just fits with him," says Malgin. The two met eight years ago.

Harmony with Andrighetto

"The most important thing is to be pain-free and not have any blockages." If you train properly and make the small movements correctly, you have a better chance of staying healthy in the long term. "The aim is to be able to exert more energy without straining the body too much." Malgin has developed a very good body awareness over the years.

He is a central element in the Swiss team, forming a congenial duo with Sven Andrighetto, who made his comeback from concussion last Sunday in the 6-1 win over the Czech Republic. How does he explain the harmony between the two? "We see the pitch well, can hold the puck well and sometimes play an extra pass. It just clicked right from the start."

In the World Cup final against the USA a year ago, there was little missing and Malgin would have scored the 1:0 winner in extra time. Shortly afterwards, it was scored on the other side. On Friday, the Swiss will face the Americans again in the opening game and then the "curse" of the arena in Zurich-Altstetten should be broken for the first time.

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