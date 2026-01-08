Manuel Zehnder drives through the opposing defense in last year's Yellow Cup match against Italy Keystone

Swiss director Manuel Zehnder is about to make his comeback after a serious knee injury. He has made good use of the past year and is aiming to win the tournament at the Yellow Cup in Winterthur.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Manuel Zehnder's scream after an unfortunate movement gets under your skin. It is immediately clear that he will not be playing handball for much longer - among other things, he tears the cruciate ligament in his left knee. That was a year ago at the Yellow Cup.

Now the director of the Swiss national team is on the bus to Bürgenstock. Wellness is on the agenda before the team deploys from Stans to Winterthur on Wednesday. There, from Thursday to Saturday, they will be putting the finishing touches to their preparations for the European Championship finals starting next week at the Yellow Cup.

A doctor's appointment is scheduled before the trip - a routine final check-up. Everything is as it should be in his knee, which was operated on almost a year ago, and he can do everything again. Nothing stands in the way of a comeback, but he needs to be introduced carefully, because a game is something else than training.

Working on construction sites

Zehnder is not one to complain; after the initial shock, he quickly looked ahead. "I was able to take a lot of positive things from last year," he says in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency. "I had time to work on construction sites and develop in other areas. That helped me a lot."

In addition to strength and general athletics, the 26-year-old also worked intensively on his mental health - together with a sports psychologist. He also underwent hypnosis therapy, in which he trained his subconscious mind on how he would like to react in certain situations.

Zehnder spent the first six months of his rehab in Switzerland, after which he returned to Magdeburg, where he spent the "first ten to eleven months" mainly working individually. It was not until December that he was able to take part in certain parts of team training properly again; previously, he was only able to do exercises without physical contact.

Transfer to Denmark

Magdeburg is currently probably the best club team in the world. The East Germans won the Champions League in mid-June and lead the Bundesliga table by five points after 17 wins and two draws in 19 games. Nevertheless, Zehnder decided against staying and moved to GOG Gudme in Denmark after the season.

Zehnder: "Magdeburg would have liked to keep me and I could initially see myself staying there. But to be honest, it's difficult to gain a foothold in such an established team straight after such an injury. I was realistic and took the opportunity that GOG offered me. I know that I will certainly get a lot of playing time there. That's extremely important at my age." He decided against a transfer within Germany because he had already played for Erlangen and Eisenach before Magdeburg. That's why he wanted to see something different, says Zehnder.

Will there be cries of joy this time?

First, however, the top scorer of the 2023/24 Bundesliga season wants to shine with Switzerland. At the Yellow Cup, coach Andy Schmid's team will face Ukraine, Bahrain and North Macedonia in turn. "Based on our progress, these should all be opponents that we have to beat," says Zehnder confidently.

In fact, the Swiss' performances give rise to high hopes, including at the European Championship, where they will face the Faroe Islands (January 16), Slovenia (January 18) and Montenegro (January 20) in the group stage in Oslo. By finishing 11th at last year's World Cup, they proved that they can hold their own without Zehnder, the most important player in attack. "More and more young players are taking the step abroad and are increasingly asserting themselves there," says Zehnder. "We now have a good and broad squad. That's an extremely positive development that we're seeing in Switzerland. Our ambitions must therefore increase. In future, it should be a matter of course for us to take part in the finals and then also progress there."

Zehnder is pleased that he will be making his comeback in the place where he was injured - "I'm actually almost happy that it's starting there again." And this time there should be shouts of joy.