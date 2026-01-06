Stan Wawrinka is satisfied with how his last year on the tour began in Australia. Keystone

A narrow victory over Arthur Rinderknech (ATP 29) and an equally narrow defeat against Flavio Cobolli (ATP 22). Stan Wawrinka proves in the first matches of his farewell tour that he can still win - and is perhaps better than he was in 2025.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"It's great to start the new year like this," said a delighted Stan Wawrinka on Saturday after defeating Frenchman Rinderknech at the United Cup in Perth. At the time, Wawrinka himself was wondering how he would cope with this 3:20 hour marathon. 24 hours later, he played the next three-hour marathon against Cobolli without his performance slipping. "The two matches," says Wawrinka, "give me confidence."

And rightly so! Last year, he won just three of the 15 singles matches that went to at least three sets. Wawrinka regularly faded towards the end of the matches. In Perth, he kept the level high against Rinderknech and Cobolli for a total of 6:20 hours. At almost 41 (birthday in March), is Stan Wawrinka fitter than last season?

"I want to play against the best and win matches"

Of course Wawrinka hopes so. But he can't be sure either. The only thing that is clear is: "It's true for me to have announced that this is my last year on the tour. But I'm not hanging on for a year just to say goodbye everywhere. I am a fighter. I want to test my limits. I want to play against the best and win matches. And I want to be back in the top 100 by the time I'm 40."

He also set himself the highest possible goals in his final year. This is how he has approached his professional career for years, "and I am convinced that this is the only reason I have achieved so much more than I dreamed of as a youngster".

Wawrinka already demonstrated his enthusiasm for making it back into the top 100 last season when he played 29 singles matches on the Challenger Tour. He is back on the big stage in Australia. Stan Wawrinka has one more singles match in the quarter-finals under his belt. He is currently 230 points short of the top 100 in the world rankings. The Swiss marathon man has just over 50 points to defend by the end of April. A tournament win at an ATP 250 event would put Wawrinka right up there with the rest. Wawrinka won the last of his 16 titles on the tour nine years ago in Geneva.