Shewarge Alene after her triumph at the Stockholm Marathon. IMAGO/TT

The Ethiopian marathon runner Shewarge Alene has died at the age of just 30. A few months after her victory at the Stockholm Marathon, she collapsed during training and died in hospital.

Less than four months after her triumph at the Stockholm Marathon, Shewarge Alene passed away unexpectedly. According to the organizers, the 30-year-old Ethiopian collapsed during a training session and was taken to hospital, where she died.

Alene had won the Stockholm Marathon on May 31st in a time of 2:30:38 hours. Her personal best of 2:27:26 minutes for a marathon is one of the best times for an amateur runner. Her death caused consternation far beyond Ethiopia.

Numerous tributes from all over the world

Teammates described her as a "determined athlete" and "generous friend" who always encouraged others. An Ethiopian coach emphasized that they had "not only lost a great athlete, but also a role model for young girls in the country".

Numerous runners from Africa and Europe also paid tribute to Alene on social media as an "inspiration" and "extraordinary fighter". The organizers of the Stockholm Marathon condoled with her family and remembered her achievements.

Alene lived in various places and took part in international competitions. She caused a stir at the Mount Washington Road Race in 2010 when she set a course record there. She later also lived in New York and Mexico.