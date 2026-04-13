Marc-Andrea Hüsler focuses on the ball Keystone

Marc-Andrea Hüsler loses to Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the 1/16 finals of the clay court tournament in Munich. The Swiss lost 6:7 (7:9), 3:6 against the world number 52.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Zurich native missed a set point with his own serve in the tiebreak of the ATP 500 event. In the second set, however, he had no chance and had to concede three breaks. Hüsler, who slipped out of the top 300 this week, should make it back into the top 300 next Monday despite the defeat. His two victories in qualifying will earn him 25 ATP points.

The last time Hüsler won a main draw match on the ATP Tour was two years ago in Munich.