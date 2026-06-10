The National League and the Swiss League have decided to nominate Marc Lüthi as president of the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation (SIHF).

Marc Lüthi has been nominated by the National League and the Swiss League to succeed Urs Kessler

This decision was made during the board meeting on Wednesday in Prague, according to a statement from the National League. Lüthi’s candidacy will be put to a vote at the association’s general assembly.

The 64-year-old from Bern would thus succeed Urs Kessler, who announced his resignation immediately after the home World Championship. This was done to make a “fresh start” possible.

Lüthi, who served as CEO of SC Bern until the end of April, led the club to the top of Swiss ice hockey. He had headed SCB since 1998, but at the beginning of the year he decided to step down and sell his shares.