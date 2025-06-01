Marc Lustenberger celebrated his first wreath victory. Picture: Keystone

Marc Lustenberger from Entlebuch provides the surprise at the Obwalden and Nidwalden cantonal festival. There are favorite victories in Baselstadt and Neuchâtel.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After Marc Lustenberger lost to Pirmin Reichmuth in the final round at the Lucerne cantonal festival last weekend, he now outdid four Swiss nationals. In the final round in Sachseln, the 22-year-old from Hasle defeated Fabian Scherrer to claim the first wreath victory of his career.

Damian Ott, one of the favored Swiss, prevailed at the Basel-Stadt event. The Kilchberg winner won the final round in Zeglingen against Tim Roth. If he had been defeated, the other favorite, Nick Alpiger, would have taken the victory. Ott and Alpiger were defeated in the first round.

At the Neuchâtel Cantonal Wrestling Festival in La Vue-des-Alpes, Lario Kramer lived up to his role as favorite and celebrated an unchallenged victory. The now seven-time wreath winner won the final round against outsider Antoine Ducry in less than half a minute.

Videos from the department