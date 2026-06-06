Marc Marquez is not yet at 100 percent after his crash in Jerez at the end of April, but his physical fitness is already good enough for a fast lap and a sprint over half the distance. Starting from pole position, the Ducati rider kept all his rivals at bay at the Balaton Park Circuit on Lake Balaton.

1.5 seconds behind Marquez, his Spanish compatriot Pedro Acosta crossed the finish line in second place on his KTM. Third place went to world championship leader Marco Bezzecchi, who had usually struggled in the sprints so far, on the Aprilia. The Italian is now 20 points ahead of Jorge Martin in the world championship standings, while Marquez is still 97 points behind Bezzecchi in eighth. The defending champion won his third sprint this year and has never finished on the podium in Sunday's GP race.