Marc Marquez returns to winning over the full distance after his sprint victory on Saturday. The defending champion is first in a GP in Hungary for the first time this season.

Marc Marquez stunned everyone this weekend at the Balaton Park Circuit on Lake Balaton - including himself. On his second race weekend after the crash in Jerez at the end of April, his main aim was to score a few points, and in the end he not only won the sprint, but also the GP over the entire 26-lap distance.

Marquez triumphed on the Ducati with a clear lead of 1.3 seconds over KTM rider Pedro Acosta. The latter finished on the podium for the 13th time in the MotoGP, but is still waiting for his first victory. The seven-time world champion won for the 100th time across all classes in the World Championship, the 74th time at the top level. He had suspected that he would struggle towards the end of the race, but pulled off his pace with aplomb. After having to retire early last season after winning the world title, he won again for the first time since September.

The two Spaniards were also so superior because the world championship leaders, Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, were eliminated in a mass crash on the first corner. Martin appeared to have braking problems and cleared three rivals at once. This left the field behind the leading duo.

Bezzecchi still leads the overall standings, but defending champion Marquez has moved up to 5th place - now 72 points behind the Italian Aprilia rider.