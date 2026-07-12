One day after his victory in the sprint race, Marc Marquez wins the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring for the tenth time in MotoGP.

The Spanish Ducati rider, who started from pole position, had an easy time of it after his brother Alex Marquez and the Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio crashed, and celebrated an unchallenged victory. The Japanese rider Ai Ogura and the Spaniard Raul Fernandez, both riding Aprilias, rounded out the podium.

To date, only the Italian Giacomo Agostini has managed to win ten Grand Prix races in the premier class on the same track—specifically, in Imatra, Finland. Overall, this was Marc Marquez’s 13th Grand Prix victory at the Sachsenring, which now puts him on par with Agostini.

The 33-year-old has regained his former form following his crash in Jerez at the end of April. In Germany, he celebrated his third Grand Prix victory of the season. This makes a successful title defense once again a very real possibility for Marc Marquez: He moved up from 5th to 3rd place in the overall standings and is now just 18 points behind his compatriot and leader, Jorge Martin, who could not finish higher than 5th.