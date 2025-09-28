Champion Marc Marquez waves to the crowd. Keystone

Marc Marquez is world champion in the MotoGP for the seventh time and for the ninth time overall. It is probably his most valuable title.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 32-year-old Ducati rider from Spain rode to second place at the Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi and could no longer be caught with five races to go.

His last remaining rival was his younger brother and brand colleague Alex Marquez. With his seventh title in the premier class, the first on Ducati, Marc Marquez draws level with the legend Valentino Rossi.

Marquez won the first six world championship titles on Honda, but has been struggling with the consequences of several crashes since 2020. A year ago, he switched to the Ducati customer team and, after a strong season with 3rd place in the world championship standings, was promoted to the factory team of the traditional Italian brand. Now he has finally returned to his old form with eleven victories. He dominated his team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, the 2022 and 2023 World Champion, at will. On Sunday, he conceded victory to Bagnaia and did not attack with the utmost consistency.