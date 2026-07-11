Defending world champion Marc Marquez wins the Sprint race at the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring. Among other things, he benefited from a crash by Marco Bezzecchi, who is second in the world championship standings, during qualifying.

The "King of the Ring": Marc Marquez dominated the sprint race at the German Grand Prix.

Ducati celebrated a one-two-three finish in Germany. Behind Marc Marquez were his brother Alex and the Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Marc Marquez started from pole position and controlled the race for half the GP distance, during which there were hardly any passing moves. The seven-time MotoGP world champion is aiming for his 13th victory at the Sachsenring in Sunday's Grand Prix—his 12th in the premier class.

Marco Bezzecchi suffered a major setback. The Aprilia rider, who had long led the World Championship standings, crashed heavily during qualifying and suffered a broken collarbone. The Italian will record his fourth consecutive zero-point finish.