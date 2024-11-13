Also wants to know it on the short poles: Austrian Marcel Hirscher, competing for the Netherlands. Picture: Keystone

After his successful World Cup comeback in Sölden, Marcel Hirscher will also be competing in the slalom in Levi.

SDA

Marcel Hirscher, who has returned to the World Cup after a long break, will be competing in the slalom in Levi on Sunday. The Austrian ski racer, who is now competing for the Netherlands, sees the race as another test of his athletic form after his long absence.

"Like Sölden, Levi is an indicator of where I stand athletically after the extremely long absence," explained Hirscher. The eight-time overall World Cup winner had retired from top-class sport in summer 2019, but recently returned in Sölden, where he finished 23rd in the giant slalom and scored points straight away.

Hirscher has already celebrated success in Levi, winning the slalom there in 2013, 2016 and 2018. His return to Finland is eagerly awaited as he continues his return to the World Cup circuit.

