"A yardstick" Marcel Hirscher also competes in the slalom in Levi

SDA

13.11.2024 - 10:01

Also wants to know it on the short poles: Austrian Marcel Hirscher, competing for the Netherlands.
Picture: Keystone

After his successful World Cup comeback in Sölden, Marcel Hirscher will also be competing in the slalom in Levi.

13.11.2024, 10:01

13.11.2024, 10:11

Marcel Hirscher, who has returned to the World Cup after a long break, will be competing in the slalom in Levi on Sunday. The Austrian ski racer, who is now competing for the Netherlands, sees the race as another test of his athletic form after his long absence.

"Like Sölden, Levi is an indicator of where I stand athletically after the extremely long absence," explained Hirscher. The eight-time overall World Cup winner had retired from top-class sport in summer 2019, but recently returned in Sölden, where he finished 23rd in the giant slalom and scored points straight away.

23rd place in SöldenWhat Hirscher says after his World Cup comeback

Hirscher has already celebrated success in Levi, winning the slalom there in 2013, 2016 and 2018. His return to Finland is eagerly awaited as he continues his return to the World Cup circuit.

SDA

Billie Jean King CupStorm warnings delay opening match in Malaga

Contract extendedZSC Lions continue to secure the services of Vinzenz Rohrer

Termination of contractLausanne HC and Ronalds Kenins go their separate ways