A familiar picture: Marcel Hug accepts the Swiss flag Keystone

Marcel Hug wins the silver medal in the 1500 meters at the Paralympics. This is the ninth medal for the Swiss delegation in Paris.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Marcel Hug wins silver in the 1500 meters at the Paralympics.

The man from eastern Switzerland has now won 14 medals at the Paralympics.

The victory went to Jin Hua from China, who decisively increased the pace in the final lap. Show more

The 38-year-old from eastern Switzerland now has 14 Olympic medals to his name, six of them gold. He already took silver in the 5000 meters at the weekend.

Hug, who had won four gold medals in Tokyo in distances ranging from 800 meters to the marathon, ultimately spoke of winning a silver medal. The winner, Jin Hua from China, pulled away so vehemently from the front in the final lap that Hug was unable to follow even in the slipstream. He was also in danger of being trapped by the three Chinese on the inside lane during the race. But Hug did everything right and patiently waited for the moment to break free.

The Swiss athlete is competing in his sixth Paralympics in Paris.

