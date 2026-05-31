Marco Bezzecchi wins the GP of Italy in Mugello ahead of Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia. On Saturday in the sprint, the Italian had narrowly missed out on the podium in fourth place.

Meanwhile, Raul Fernandez was unable to build on his success in Saturday's sprint, finishing just over 13 seconds behind Bezzecchi in 8th place despite starting from second on the grid.

Marc Marquez, who celebrated his comeback this weekend, finished seventh. The reigning world champion had to undergo surgery on his foot and shoulder at the beginning of May after a serious crash.