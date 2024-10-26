Former ski star Marco Büchel answers the five most important questions about the start of the World Cup season on blue Sport. The Liechtenstein native also reveals what "makes him sick" in the ski circus.

Sandro Zappella

Büchel thinks that Marco Odermatt can hardly be beaten - except by himself.

The 52-year-old has a clear opinion on the many injuries in the World Cup: "Airbags, cut-resistant underwear, better safety nets - that's cosmetic." In reality, the problem lies elsewhere. Show more

Can anyone prevent Marco Odermatt from winning the overall World Cup, apart from Marco Odermatt himself?

"I think his biggest competition is from his own team with Loïc Meillard. But Loïc has to finish on the podium in three disciplines. Kilde and Schwarz are not at the start, I don't see any other skier who could be permanently at the front in three disciplines. That's why I say: Marco can only beat himself."

Can Gut-Behrami defend the overall World Cup if Shiffrin stays fit?

"I would add Federica Brignone as a third racer in this battle. These three will have a nice battle. We know that Shiffrin is skipping the downhill this season. That means Shiffrin and Gut-Behrami will each be competing for victory in three disciplines - it will be exciting. I'm not sure that if it's close, Shiffrin won't still race a downhill. That's her wild card, because Gut-Behrami will hardly be at the start in the slalom."

Who will be the positive surprise of the season?

"I already said Alexander Steen Olsen last season and I'm sticking to it. He will make the breakthrough this winter. On the women's side, I can't say who will be the big surprise."

Does the FIS need to think about something to minimize the many injuries?

"You're opening a big can of worms. Then we'd have to start somewhere else on the drawing board. You have to tie the material back. So that it's no longer so aggressive and biting. Yes, there have been many injuries in the World Cup. But when the number 50 gets it, no one crows about it - which is also sad. In recent years, the good guys have been hit and now the focus is on them.

But what really annoys me is these teenagers from 14 to 17 who can barely get through without tearing a cruciate ligament. It all starts with material that is very aggressive. Airbags, cut-resistant underwear, better safety nets - that's cosmetics. We have to ask ourselves why an athlete falls and that starts with the material.

It's commendable that we don't have double descents, it's very important that the athletes aren't tired at the races. Because they are racing at the limit with an average speed of 100 km/h. Also, you can't have two runs in Wengen or Kitzbühel. Because there is only one Wengen winner and only one Kitzbühel winner, not two."

What do you think of the wildcard for Marcel Hirscher and Lucas Braathen?

"I think that this ox tour that every athlete has to go through to get a competitive starting number should continue to apply. It's tough for a young athlete when a Hirscher comes back and gets the 31 straight away, but if you look at it from the spectator's or journalist's point of view, then of course it's not so bad. It's good for the ski business. "

