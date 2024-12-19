Marco Lehmann in a celebratory pose: You'll probably have to wait at least two months for this picture Keystone

SC Bern will have to do without its best Swiss scorer for an extended period of time. Marco Lehmann will probably not be available to the team until mid-February.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The reason for the 25-year-old international forward's absence for several weeks is an upper-body injury he suffered last week in the international match against Sweden. In the current National League championship, Lehmann has scored 23 points (including 12 goals) in 24 games.

Regardless of Lehmann's absence, SC Bern became active on the transfer market. The club signed 24-year-old goaltender Christof von Burg for two years starting next season. Together with the Swede Adam Reideborn and Andri Henauer, he will form the goalie trio.

Von Burg is currently on the ice with Winterthur in the Swiss League, having previously spent four seasons in Sweden.