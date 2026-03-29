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Sports Awards Marco Odermatt and Ditaji Kambundji are Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year

Patrick Lämmle

29.3.2026

The winners of the "Sports Awards"
The winners of the

Ditaji Kambundji is Sportswoman of the Year. At the award ceremony she wears a dress she made herself, for which she also deserves an award.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

That's never happened before! Marco Odermatt is Sportsman of the Year for the fifth time.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

National team player Géraldine Reuteler receives the MVP of the Year 2025 award.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

Bobsledder Debora Annen is the new "SRF 3 Best Talent Sport".

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

The Swiss men's national ice hockey team is Team of the Year. Lars Weibel, Patrick Fischer, Leonardo Genoni and Christian Marti (from left to right) accept the award. Switzerland won the silver medal at the World Championships.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

Swiss wheelchair athlete Catherine Debrunner was named Paralympic Athlete of the Year after winning five gold medals and one silver at the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024 last year.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

Patrick Fischer is Coach of the Year. He beat former national team coach Pia Sundhage and Florian Clivaz (athletics).

Image: Keystone

The winners of the "Sports Awards"
The winners of the

Ditaji Kambundji is Sportswoman of the Year. At the award ceremony she wears a dress she made herself, for which she also deserves an award.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

That's never happened before! Marco Odermatt is Sportsman of the Year for the fifth time.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

National team player Géraldine Reuteler receives the MVP of the Year 2025 award.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

Bobsledder Debora Annen is the new "SRF 3 Best Talent Sport".

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

The Swiss men's national ice hockey team is Team of the Year. Lars Weibel, Patrick Fischer, Leonardo Genoni and Christian Marti (from left to right) accept the award. Switzerland won the silver medal at the World Championships.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

Swiss wheelchair athlete Catherine Debrunner was named Paralympic Athlete of the Year after winning five gold medals and one silver at the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024 last year.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

Patrick Fischer is Coach of the Year. He beat former national team coach Pia Sundhage and Florian Clivaz (athletics).

Image: Keystone

Following the tragic events in Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve, the "Sports Awards" originally planned for January 4 have been postponed. Today, nothing stands in the way of the gala evening.

29.03.2026, 22:06

29.03.2026, 23:04

An overview of the winners

  • MVP of the year: footballer Géraldine Reuteler
  • "SRF 3 Best Talent Sport": Bobsledder Debora Annen
  • Team of the Year: men's national ice hockey team
  • Paralympic athlete of the year: wheelchair athlete Catherine Debrunner
  • Coach of the Year: Patrick Fischer (Ice Hockey National Team)
  • Sportsman of the Year: Marco Odermatt
  • Sportswoman of the year: Ditaji Kambundji
Show more

Sportswoman of the evening is Ditaji Kambundji

The podium

  • Ditaji Kambundji
  • Camille Rast
  • Marlen Reusser
Show more

The Swiss Sportswoman of the Year 2025 is Ditaji Kambundji. The hurdler from Bern came out on top in the Sports Awards with 44.2 percent of the vote, ahead of Camille Rast (16.3) and cyclist Marlen Reusser (14.1).

She thus follows in the footsteps of her older sister Mujinga, who was voted Sportswoman of the Year in 2019 and 2022.

Ditaji Kambundji earned the award with a pioneering achievement: she was the first Swiss athlete ever to win gold at an outdoor World Championships.

One of these athletes is named Sportswoman of the Evening

  • Mathilde Gremaud, Freestyle skiing
  • Lara Gut-Behrami, Alpine skiing
  • Ditaji Kambundji, athletics
  • Alessandra Keller, mountain biking
  • Camille Rast, alpine skiing
  • Marlen Reusser, road cycling
Show more

Athlete of the evening is Marco Odermatt

The podium

  • Marco Odermatt
  • Noè Ponti
  • Franjo von Allmen
Show more

There is still no way around Marco Odermatt at this decade's Sports Awards. The ski star is also voted Swiss Sportsman of the Year in his fifth nomination.

With 32.2 percent of the vote, Odermatt came out on top ahead of swimmer Noè Ponti (21.7 percent) and his team-mate Franjo von Allmen (17.2 percent).

Now a five-time winner, the Nidwalden native is still two awards short of record holder Roger Federer at the Sports Awards.

One of these athletes becomes Sportsman of the Evening

  • Loïc Meillard, Alpine Skiing
  • Marco Odermatt, Alpine skiing
  • Armon Orlik, wrestling
  • Noè Ponti, swimming
  • Noe Seifert, artistic gymnastics
  • Franjo von Allmen, Alpine skiing
Show more

Ice hockey national team coach Patrick Fischer is coach of the year

Last May, Patrick Fischer once again coached the national ice hockey team to the World Championship final. Now he is Swiss Coach of the Year for the third time after 2018 and 2024 - making him the sole record holder in this category.

Fischer beat Florian Clivaz, the coach of hurdles star Ditaji Kambundji, and former national team coach Pia Sundhage. After the home World Championships, the 50-year-old will step down as national coach.

National ice hockey team is team of the year 2025

The men's national ice hockey team is named Team of the Year. The "Nati" came out on top ahead of the women's national football team and the world champion duo Loïc Meillard/Franjo von Allmen in the alpine team combination. This is the fourth award of this kind for the ice hockey team after 1986, 2013 and 2018. Coach Patrick Fischer's team earned the award with their fourth World Championship final appearance in twelve years.

"Oh, you shit"Franjo von Allmen has the lucky number 42 shaved into his hair live on TV

Catherine Debrunner Paralympic athlete of the year

The award for Paralympic Sportswoman of the Year goes to Catherine Debrunner, as it did a year ago. The wheelchair athlete once again beat nine-time winner Marcel Hug and Flurina Rigling, who was also nominated.

Debrunner impressively confirmed her dominance in athletics after her historic Paralympics in Paris 2024 (5x gold, 1x silver) last year. The 30-year-old from Thurgau crowned an impressive season with five World Championship titles.

The vote for MVP goes to ... Géraldine Reuteler

The MVP (Most Valuable Player) is announced first. The choice was made by a panel of experts, the public was not involved. Géraldine Reuteler wins the vote, beating Sven Andrighetto (ice hockey), Leonardo Genoni (ice hockey), Lara Heini (floorball), Tabea Schmid (handball) and Yann Sommer (football).

Reuteler made a big impression at the home European Championships and was named "Player of the Game" in all group matches. She also had a strong season at Eintracht Frankfurt. She wins ahead of Lara Heini and Leonardo Genoni. She would like to thank everyone who made this possible. Special thanks go to her mother. She sits in the audience and sheds a tear or two with emotion.

Bobsledder Debora Annen is the "SRF 3 Best Talent Sport"

The athlete from Schwyz beat off competition from judoka April Fohouo and tennis player Henry Bernet. Last season, the 23-year-old shone as U23 World Champion in mono and two-man bobsleigh. She also established herself among the best in the Bobsleigh World Cup. She will receive a Swiss Sports Aid sponsorship prize of 12,000 Swiss francs.

Our star of the evening

Franjo von Allmen earns the "Spassvogel Award", presented for the first time in the 30-year history of blue News.

"Oh, you shit"Franjo von Allmen has the lucky number 42 shaved into his hair live on TV

Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV
Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV. Fabienne Gyr, right, shaves the number 42 into Franjo von Allmen's hair.

Fabienne Gyr, right, shaves the number 42 into Franjo von Allmen's hair.

Image: Keystone

Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV. It's a good thing Franjo von Allmen doesn't see himself from behind.

It's a good thing Franjo von Allmen doesn't see himself from behind.

Image: Keystone

Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV. 2025 world champion Franjo von Allmen presents his new hairstyle in the SRF studio.

2025 world champion Franjo von Allmen presents his new hairstyle in the SRF studio.

Image: Screenshot SRF

Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV. His teammates follow suit. Everyone gets their own individual look.

His teammates follow suit. Everyone gets their own individual look.

Image: Keystone

Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV. This is how Marco Odermatt looks back then, for example.

This is how Marco Odermatt looks back then, for example.

Image: Keystone

Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV
Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV. Fabienne Gyr, right, shaves the number 42 into Franjo von Allmen's hair.

Fabienne Gyr, right, shaves the number 42 into Franjo von Allmen's hair.

Image: Keystone

Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV. It's a good thing Franjo von Allmen doesn't see himself from behind.

It's a good thing Franjo von Allmen doesn't see himself from behind.

Image: Keystone

Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV. 2025 world champion Franjo von Allmen presents his new hairstyle in the SRF studio.

2025 world champion Franjo von Allmen presents his new hairstyle in the SRF studio.

Image: Screenshot SRF

Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV. His teammates follow suit. Everyone gets their own individual look.

His teammates follow suit. Everyone gets their own individual look.

Image: Keystone

Franjo von Allmen gets shaved live on TV. This is how Marco Odermatt looks back then, for example.

This is how Marco Odermatt looks back then, for example.

Image: Keystone

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