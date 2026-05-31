On Sunday evening, the Swiss national field hockey team wants to make history against Finland and become world champions for the first time in front of frenetic home fans. Our ticker will keep you up to date.
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Marco Odermatt reads out the starting six
The ski star heats up the field hockey team once again before the World Cup final and reads out the "Starting Six". A task that Büne Huber, Ralph Krüger and Roger Federer have already performed in previous games. Let the overall World Cup winner also bring us luck.
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National team stars keep their fingers crossed for the field hockey team
Pascal Zuberbühler, former national team goalkeeper and current blue Sport expert, is also rooting for the national field hockey team:
"Simply fantastic and a huge compliment to the Swiss national ice hockey team! What this team is achieving is simply incredible. The passion, the team spirit, the quality and the mentality that this team brings to the ice are impressive and trigger a huge euphoria throughout Switzerland.
And that's no coincidence: 2024 in the World Cup final, 2025 in the World Cup final and now the final for the third time in a row. This is no longer a coincidence, but clear proof of the enormous development of Swiss ice hockey. In recent years, Switzerland has established itself as one of the absolute best in the world and has long since become a real superpower in international ice hockey. We can all be proud of this.
Thanks to the team, the staff and everyone involved for these unforgettable moments. The whole of field hockey Switzerland is cheering you on. Hopp Schwiiz!", says the 55-year-old to blue Sport.
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Nati fans are already lining up
While the fan zone is still closed at the moment, hundreds of fans are already lining up to get into the stadium. It will be a while before the first face-off at 8.20 pm.
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Thunderstorm sweeps over Zurich - fan zone temporarily closed
A thunderstorm sweeps over the SwissLife Arena. The organizers react immediately and close the fan zone temporarily. They had already warned of this this morning, but now it has actually happened. It is not yet clear when the fan zone will reopen.
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NHL superstar wants to spoil the Swiss gold party
Aleksander Barkov has already won the Stanley Cup twice, a World Championship silver medal and Olympic bronze - but he has yet to win the World Championship title. Now he wants to win it with Finland against Switzerland of all teams.
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Swiss in a good mood
A few Swiss players were still on the ice at the SwissLife Arena shortly before midday. It was a relaxed training session with just a few outfield players and all three goalkeepers. The atmosphere was very relaxed and relaxed - not a trace of nervousness.
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What expert Reto Suri says ahead of the big final against Finland
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Heavy rain and wind expected - will the fan zone have to close?
The Organizing Committee of the Ice Hockey World Championship writes in a press release: "Due to the high number of visitors already recorded last weekend, it is very likely that the maximum capacity in the Fan Zone will be reached again. In this case, access to the official Fan Zone may be temporarily or completely restricted. In addition, heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecast, which may lead to a temporary closure of the official Fan Zone in Zurich."
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Huge euphoria among Swiss fans: "No one can stop us now"
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Free night in Zurich if the national team wins
If the Swiss national ice hockey team wins the World Championship title in the final in Zurich on Sunday evening, the city will be able to celebrate without a curfew. As announced by the Zurich Security Department, there will be a free night indoors in restaurants and bars. Garden restaurants and boulevard cafés, on the other hand, must adhere to normal opening hours.
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Will Switzerland become ice hockey world champions on Sunday?
The Swiss ice hockey team still needs one more win to realize its big dream. After outstanding performances in the tournament so far, Jan Cadieux's team will face Finland in the final on Sunday evening from 8.20 pm - and will be aiming to fulfill their gold mission. We'll keep you up to date with all the news from the game here.