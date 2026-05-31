Pascal Zuberbühler, former national team goalkeeper and current blue Sport expert, is also rooting for the national field hockey team:

"Simply fantastic and a huge compliment to the Swiss national ice hockey team! What this team is achieving is simply incredible. The passion, the team spirit, the quality and the mentality that this team brings to the ice are impressive and trigger a huge euphoria throughout Switzerland.

And that's no coincidence: 2024 in the World Cup final, 2025 in the World Cup final and now the final for the third time in a row. This is no longer a coincidence, but clear proof of the enormous development of Swiss ice hockey. In recent years, Switzerland has established itself as one of the absolute best in the world and has long since become a real superpower in international ice hockey. We can all be proud of this.

Thanks to the team, the staff and everyone involved for these unforgettable moments. The whole of field hockey Switzerland is cheering you on. Hopp Schwiiz!", says the 55-year-old to blue Sport.