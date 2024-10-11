Before the start of the season, Marco Odermatt talks about his big goal for the year, potential areas for improvement and reveals his plan for finally triumphing on the Hahnenkamm.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 2024/25 ski season starts with the giant slalom in Sölden on October 27.

Ski dominator Marco Odermatt has set himself a clear goal for the upcoming season: victory in Kitzbühel.

At a media conference, the Swiss skier reveals how he intends to triumph on the Hahnenkamm and what else he can work on. Show more

"I have one big goal next year: that's the downhill in Kitzbühel," Marco Odermatt makes clear several weeks before the start of the season in Sölden.

The Swiss ski ace wants to finally triumph in the supreme discipline on the Hahnenkamm - and he knows how: "I know what it takes in Kitzbühel. I've just never been able to show it from top to bottom, I've never had the perfect run. But if all the pieces of the puzzle fit together, then it can work."

The material set-up is particularly important in Kitzbühel, the Swiss reveals. If everything doesn't fit together, Odermatt still has a plan B up his sleeve: "Maybe Sarrazin will just ski a little slower," laughs the ski dominator.

Potential for improvement in the curves?

Odermatt does not want to set a special focus in the upcoming season. There are reasons for this: "It's similar every year. You have to get back into it first. It takes a lot of time to get back to the level of last spring. That's why you can't work on 100 different things at this level."

But what he always looks at is the approach to the corners. "If the approach to the corner is right, the middle and end of the corner are right too. That can actually always be done more finely and with less braking effect. I can work on that," reveals Odermatt.

Find out what the reigning overall World Cup winner has to say about the differences between his three Adelboden victories to date and why he is hoping for a fourth triumph this year in the video above.

Videos from the department