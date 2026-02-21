Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win the next Swiss medal. Keystone

Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win silver in the mixed relay in the ski mountaineering race. This is Fatton's second medal at these Games after her Olympic victory in the sprint.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss ski touring delegation celebrates an Olympic medal. Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win the silver medal in the mixed relay at the Olympic premiere. Only the duo from France was faster.

It is a historic success for the Swiss federation in the sport that will be part of the official Olympic program for the first time in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The experienced Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler showed an outstanding tactical and physical performance on the demanding and energy-sapping course. They crossed the finish line after 27:09.30 minutes and secured a well-deserved second place.

The Swiss duo were only beaten by the big gold favorites from France. Emily Harrop and Thibault Anselmet lived up to their role as favorites and became the first Olympic champions in this discipline with a time of 26:57.44 minutes. The gap between the Swiss and gold was just under twelve seconds at the finish (+11.86).

The battle for the bronze medal was won by Spain. Ana Alonso Rodriguez and Oriol Cardona Coll (+26.50) completed the all-European podium. They relegated the Americans Anna Gibson and Cameron Smith to a thankless fourth place (+42.99). Meanwhile, there was bitter disappointment for the home team: co-favorites Alba de Silvestro and Michele Boscacci from Italy clearly missed out on the medals in front of their own fans and had to settle for 5th place (+1:00.20).