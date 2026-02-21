  1. Residential Customers
Ski mountaineering Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win silver in the mixed relay

SDA

21.2.2026 - 14:10

Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win the next Swiss medal.
Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win the next Swiss medal.
Keystone

Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win silver in the mixed relay in the ski mountaineering race. This is Fatton's second medal at these Games after her Olympic victory in the sprint.

Keystone-SDA

21.02.2026, 14:10

21.02.2026, 15:03

The Swiss ski touring delegation celebrates an Olympic medal. Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win the silver medal in the mixed relay at the Olympic premiere. Only the duo from France was faster.

It is a historic success for the Swiss federation in the sport that will be part of the official Olympic program for the first time in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The experienced Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler showed an outstanding tactical and physical performance on the demanding and energy-sapping course. They crossed the finish line after 27:09.30 minutes and secured a well-deserved second place.

The Swiss duo were only beaten by the big gold favorites from France. Emily Harrop and Thibault Anselmet lived up to their role as favorites and became the first Olympic champions in this discipline with a time of 26:57.44 minutes. The gap between the Swiss and gold was just under twelve seconds at the finish (+11.86).

The battle for the bronze medal was won by Spain. Ana Alonso Rodriguez and Oriol Cardona Coll (+26.50) completed the all-European podium. They relegated the Americans Anna Gibson and Cameron Smith to a thankless fourth place (+42.99). Meanwhile, there was bitter disappointment for the home team: co-favorites Alba de Silvestro and Michele Boscacci from Italy clearly missed out on the medals in front of their own fans and had to settle for 5th place (+1:00.20).

All Swiss Olympic medals
All Swiss Olympic medals. Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill.

Franjo von Allmen relegates the Italians Giovanni Franzoni and Domink Paris to the places of honor and secures Switzerland's first medal with Olympic gold in the downhill.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina.

Successful title defense: Freestyler Mathilde Gremaud puts her competitors in their place in slopestyle, as she did in Beijing, and also takes gold in Cortina.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen.

In the men's combined team event, the Swiss men strike gold thanks to Tanguy Nef and Franjo von Allmen.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.

But silver also goes to Switzerland in the team combined thanks to Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal.

Exploit on the normal hill: Gregor Deschwanden surprisingly jumps to bronze and secures Switzerland's fifth Olympic medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze.

Two Swiss men are also on the podium in the super-G! Franjo von Allmen is crowned triple Olympic champion, Marco Odermatt races to bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze.

The Swiss ski stars are unstoppable: Marco Odermatt takes silver in the giant slalom and is once again on the podium with Loïc Meillard, who takes bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10!

Two days later, Meillard shines again and celebrates Olympic victory in the slalom and Swiss medal number 10!

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint.

Cross-country skiing trumps Nadine Fähndrich and Nadja Kälin win the silver medal for Switzerland in the team sprint.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom.

In the last Olympic race, the Swiss women's skiers can also celebrate a medal: Camille Rast takes silver in the slalom.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint.

The 13th medal for Switzerland! Marianne Fatton is crowned the first female Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history.

The Swiss women's ice hockey team beat Sweden in overtime to win bronze - the second Olympic medal in the association's history.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal.

Cross-country skier Fanny Smith is only beaten by Germany's Daniela Meier and beams at the award ceremony with the silver medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal.

Switzerland sets a new Olympic record! Noé Roth flies to aerials silver and wins his 16th medal.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Silver for sure: The Swiss women curlers beat the USA and advance to the final, where they will play Sweden for gold on Sunday at 11 am.

Silver for sure: The Swiss women curlers beat the USA and advance to the final, where they will play Sweden for gold on Sunday at 11 am.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Shortly after the women, the curling men also secure their Olympic medal! The team led by skip Yannick Schwaller gives Norway no chance and secures bronze.

Shortly after the women, the curling men also secure their Olympic medal! The team led by skip Yannick Schwaller gives Norway no chance and secures bronze.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Noé Roth, Pirmin Werner and Lina Kozomara win silver for Switzerland in the aerials mixed competition.

Noé Roth, Pirmin Werner and Lina Kozomara win silver for Switzerland in the aerials mixed competition.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. 40-year-old Alex Fiva wins the bronze medal in ski cross.

40-year-old Alex Fiva wins the bronze medal in ski cross.

Image: Keystone

All Swiss Olympic medals. Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win the silver medal in the ski mountaineering mixed competition.

Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler win the silver medal in the ski mountaineering mixed competition.

Image: Keystone

