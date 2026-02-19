  1. Residential Customers
Historic triumph Marianne Fatton first Olympic champion in the ski touring sprint

SDA

19.2.2026 - 13:14

Olympic champion Marianne Fatton
Olympic champion Marianne Fatton
Keystone

Marianne Fatton is the first female Olympic champion in ski touring. The woman from Neuchâtel won the sprint in Bormio ahead of the favored Frenchwoman Emily Harrop.

Keystone-SDA

19.02.2026, 13:14

19.02.2026, 15:13

This is the second time that Fatton has beaten the number 1 in the world rankings at a major event. Last March, she won the home World Championships in Morgins, Valais, just as surprisingly.

Gold thanks to better changes

Fatton had already indicated her candidacy for Olympic gold in her first two appearances. The athlete from Neuchâtel won the preliminary heat and was only beaten by Emily Harrop in the semi-final.

Fatton won the final duel with the Frenchwoman thanks to better changes. She was superior to her rival both in the transition from climbing the stairs back onto the skis and in the transition between the final ascent and the descent towards the finish.

Caroline Ulrich, the second Swiss participant, did not make it past 4th place in the other semi-final and was eliminated.

No medal for the men

On the men's side, the justified hopes for precious metal were not fulfilled. Arno Lietha from Graubünden and Jon Kistler from Zurich had to settle for 4th and 6th place respectively, mainly due to botched changes.

Things had looked very good for the duo in the two previous rounds. They had both secured their place in the final in an extremely confident manner. After their victories in the heats, they also won their semi-finals. Kistler, in particular, did so in a race with renowned competition. The World Championship bronze medallist left World Champion Oriol Cardona from Spain and World Championship silver medallist Thibault Anselmet from France behind him.

Cardona secured Olympic gold as well as World Championship gold, while Anselmet won bronze behind Nikita Filippov, who competed under a neutral flag.

