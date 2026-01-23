The Tour de France Femmes kicks off on Saturday in Lausanne, with Marlen Reusser as Switzerland's top hope. After a difficult start to the season, the Bern native is looking to shine in her fourth appearance.

Marlen Reusser is smiling. Not only because the Tour de France Femmes is just around the corner, but also because she was able to prepare for it perfectly during a three-week high-altitude training camp in her adopted home of Andorra.

Although she impressed at the Tour de Suisse with her victory on the final mountain stage to Villars-sur-Ollon and her third overall win, this preparation was absolutely essential for the Bern native. “I’m lacking training kilometers,” she explained after her success in June.

After all, not everything went according to plan this season. While her competitors were building up their form, the time trial world champion had to recover from two fractured vertebrae following a crash at the Tour of Flanders.

The pain is gone

“After the crash, we basically had to start from scratch. Originally, there were no plans to ride the Giro at all. But to get back to my previous level, I needed to put in some race kilometers. I couldn’t imagine going all the way to the Tour de Suisse without competing,” Reusser explained during a media event in mid-July.

"I was happy to be able to compete there. At the same time, I realized that I was having significantly more muscle-related problems than expected due to my vertebral fractures." The 34-year-old finished the Giro d'Italia in 13th place overall.

The pain has since subsided. Her training weeks in Andorra went according to plan. Ahead of her fourth Tour de France, however, Reusser remains cautiously optimistic. While her victory at the Tour de Suisse has given her confidence, a certain amount of uncertainty remains.

"I would have preferred to arrive here under different circumstances. But given the situation, I was able to work very well and believe I'm in a good position. We'll see if that's enough."

This uncertainty is further heightened by the fact that virtually all the top female riders are aiming to peak for the Tour. “There’s not a single big name missing—it promises to be a great race.” But nobody knows who’s actually in top form—and that’s a good thing. Last year, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot won the Tour even though she hadn’t shown much beforehand. If something similar were to happen again, it wouldn’t surprise me. I’m focusing primarily on myself.”

No More Risks When Eating

At 34, the runner-up in the 2025 Vuelta and last year’s Giro continues to gain new experiences. Last year’s Tour de France ended for her on the very first day due to food poisoning. It was caused by a meal at a restaurant before her team’s chef had arrived.

"This time, our chef will be the first person to arrive on site," Reusser assures us. "In a race like the Tour, we don't want to take that risk anymore."

With a smile, she also shares a little anecdote: “I hate food waste. I used to often say, ‘I’ll eat the leftovers if someone hasn’t finished their plate.’ I never had any problems. Today, I’ve become much more cautious.”

The Big Goal for the Season

This year, Reusser is heading into the Tour with higher ambitions than ever before. In 2022 and 2023, she was still riding in support of Dutch rider Demi Vollering, one of the top favorites. Although she won two stages back then, she had to withdraw after the sixth day in 2022 and finished 28th overall in 2023.

“This is the first year I’ve really prepared for the Tour de France as my main personal goal,” says the time trial specialist, who will be competing in the Tour for the first time as team captain for Movistar. The fact that the race kicks off right here in Switzerland gives her even more motivation. “I’m really looking forward to it. It’s truly something special.”

Hopes for a Cycling Festival

However, Marlen Reusser doesn’t see much chance of winning the first two stages in front of her home crowd, as they’re expected to end in bunch sprints—a discipline in which she is “not the fastest.” If, however, an opportunity arises in Lausanne for the best punchers, she intends to seize it. “If the chance for a stage win presents itself, I’ll take it.”

Ahead of the “Grand Départ” in French-speaking Switzerland, Reusser is hoping above all for widespread enthusiasm for women’s cycling. “I hope it will be a huge celebration and that people will be just as excited as they are during a soccer World Cup. And if we were to even win the overall title in the end, that would of course be something extraordinary.”