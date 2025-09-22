With a broad grin, Marlen Reusser proudly presents her World Championship gold medal. Picture: Keystone

Marlen Reusser's career is like a rollercoaster ride: a year ago, she was on the brink of collapse due to a post-Covid illness, and now she is celebrating her provisional highlight with World Championship gold in the time trial.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marlen Reusser crowns her career, which resembles a rollercoaster ride, by winning the World Championship gold medal in the time trial.

Just a year ago, her career was on the brink due to a post-Covid illness.

On the rocky road back, she changed teams and moved to Andorra with her partner Henrik Werner and almost completely subordinated her life to cycling. Show more

The fact that Marlen Reusser has made it this far is anything but a matter of course. As a career changer, she embarked on an adventure in 2019 that few would have dared: she gave up her job as a junior doctor to test her limits in a sport that was making quantum leaps in the women's sector.

Her "big engine" helped her to achieve her first successes quickly. From Hindelbank in the Emmental, the farmer's daughter, who was once politically active in the Young Greens and played the violin until she was 16, conquered the cycling world at breakneck speed. The "Bärner Meitschi", who is characterized by her curiosity and ability to learn, quickly developed into a complete racer - and soon found herself in the role of favourite.

The long road to the big coup

The really big coup eluded her for a long time. A Dutchwoman often stood in her way. In Kigali, however, Reusser turned the tables and climbed to the top of the podium between two-time road world champion Anna van der Breggen and her former teammate Demi Vollering.

The fact that she triumphed on a course with constant ups and downs is emblematic of a career that was repeatedly characterized by setbacks. Crashes, illness or, as in 2023 in the abandoned world championship time trial, mental health took their toll on her. But Reusser always got back up and proved to herself and the world that it was worth swapping a secure and well-paid medical profession for an adventure on two wheels.

Just a year ago, her career was on the brink due to a post-Covid illness. She had to miss both the Olympic Games in Paris and the home World Championships in Zurich. Her health only gradually improved. A change of team, a move to Andorra with her partner Henrik Werner and the willingness to subordinate her life almost entirely to cycling and give up some things paved the way back.

Reward for sacrifices

The price of these sacrifices is sporting success. This year, Reusser is enjoying her best season to date, winning the Tour de Suisse and finishing second in the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta. She did not travel to Rwanda optimally prepared after recent health problems in the summer, but she knew that anything is possible if the pieces of the puzzle fit together. With a perfect race, she now fulfilled her dream of the rainbow jersey.

After silver in 2020 and 2021 and bronze in 2022, she was ready for this World Championship triumph. Her progress on the climbs paid off. Her impressive record also underlines how well deserved the World Championship title is: In 26 time trials in her career, Marlen Reusser only missed the podium twice, finishing on top 16 times.

Olympic gold? World Championship double?

But how much further can she go? Reusser, who turned 34 the day before her triumphant ride in Kigali, is under contract with the Spanish team Movistar until the end of 2027. She has always emphasized that she will only stop when she is convinced that she has reached her full potential. Olympic gold in Los Angeles in 2028 could become a major goal - and she could even achieve the rare World Championship double of time trial and road gold. All eyes will once again be on Marlen Reusser on Saturday.

