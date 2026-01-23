Just one day after her victory in the individual time trial, the rider from Bern also impressed on the stage from Mâcon to Belleville-en-Beaujolais, finishing in second place.

She came very close to her fourth stage victory at the Tour de France. Marlen Reusser entered the final straight alongside Dutch rider Demi Vollering and Polish rider Kasia Niewiadoma after 140 grueling kilometers and engaged in a sprint with the two of them, from which Vollering emerged as the narrow winner.

Even more important to Reusser than the final sprint, however, was her successful defense on the stage’s last two climbs. Despite numerous attacks by Vollering, her closest pursuer in the overall standings, the 34-year-old was never seriously threatened. Only in the final meters of the last climb and on the subsequent descent did she temporarily lose some ground to Vollering and Niewiadoma.

The three-time Tour de Suisse champion ultimately lost just two seconds to Vollering at the finish line due to time bonuses. Her lead over the Dutch rider now stands at twelve seconds. Niewiadoma is in third place, 1 minute and 17 seconds behind.

On this stage, which featured 2,880 meters of climbing but no major difficulties, Marlen Reusser temporarily lost the virtual Maillot Jaune. A 19--rider breakaway group—featuring Swiss rider Noemi Rüegg and Antonia Niedermaier and Femke de Vries, who were even higher in the overall standings—built a lead of about two minutes over the peloton before Reusser’s Movistar team closed the gap with a strong effort and kept it within reach for several kilometers.

In the final 30 kilometers, the strongest riders from the peloton caught up to the leading group. Among those affected by the increased pace was last year’s winner, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, who had already lost a lot of time to Reusser in the individual time trial. She has likely been eliminated from contention for the overall victory. Noemi Rüegg finished 36th, 6:15 minutes behind.

On Thursday, the race continues southward with a stage featuring many easy and moderately difficult climbs. On Friday, the dreaded climb up Mont Ventoux awaits. The final two stages over the weekend both finish in Nice on the French Riviera.