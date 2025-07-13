Marlen Reusser got the Giro off to a perfect start by winning the opening time trial. The final weekend didn't quite go to her liking. Picture: Keystone

Marlen Reusser finishes the Giro d'Italia in 2nd place overall in Elisa Longo Borghini's latest triumph. Although she missed out on the victory she was aiming for, the podium can be seen as a success.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After Marlen Reusser had lost the lead in the overall classification to last year's Italian winner Elisa Longo Borghini in the queen stage the day before, riders waited in vain for the Swiss rider to attack for the maglia rosa in the hilly finale of the eight-day tour.

With its constant ups and downs, the 2020 World Championship circuit in Imola would have offered enough opportunities to turn the tide once again. However, after a bout of diarrhea in the last few days, Reusser was no longer able to put the Italian champion under pressure again.

With her teammate Liane Lippert's stage win - the second for the German at this Giro - Reusser won four bonus seconds as the sprint winner of the chasing group thanks to 3rd place, but Longo Borghini still retained 1st place overall with an 18-second lead over the Swiss rider.

In the run-up to the 36th Tour of Italy, Reusser declared overall victory in the women's race to be her main goal for the season. Without the health setbacks, this would have been very possible for the winner of the opening time trial. In view of the circumstances, the podium - her second in a major tour this year after second place at the Vuelta - can still be seen as a great success.

In less than two weeks, the women's Tour de France begins in Brittany, where Reusser does not think she has as good a chance as at the Giro due to the profile.