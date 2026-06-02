The 34-year-old Swiss rider was only beaten by the Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen, who was untouchable on the day, in Belluno in northern Italy.

Reusser lost 1:04 minutes to the Olympic champion and former world champion Van der Breggen over the 12.7 kilometers and 700 meters of elevation gain. Demi Vollering, another Dutchwoman, came third on stage 4.

In the overall classification, Reusser, who is currently competing in her first race since her serious crash at the Tour of Flanders in mid-April, is in 2nd place behind Van der Breggen with the gap she made up on Tuesday.

Over the next few days, the Tour will lead from east to west in northern Italy as far as Saluzzo in Piedmont, where the ninth and final stage will take place on Sunday.