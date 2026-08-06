Kim Le Court-Pienaar wins Stage 6 of the Women's Tour de France. Switzerland's Marlen Reusser remains the leader in the overall standings.

Here's what it's all about Merlen Reusser is defending the Maillot Jaune at the Women's Tour de France.

The victory in Stage 6 goes to Kim Le Court-Pienaar.

Reusser leads the overall standings by 12 seconds ahead of Dutch rider Demi Vollering. Summary created with

After 153 hilly kilometers from Montbrison to Tournon-sur-Rhône, the race was decided in a sprint among a leading group of eight riders. Kim Le Court-Pienaar from Mauritius narrowly edged out France’s Cédrine Kerbaol and mountain bike specialist Puck Pieterse from the Netherlands.

Marlen Reusser had everything under control and defended the yellow jersey with ease. Ahead of the queen stage, which finishes on the dreaded Mont Ventoux, she still holds a 12-second lead over Dutch rider Demi Vollering, while Kasia Niewiadoma trails by 1 minute and 17 seconds.

Reusser crossed the finish line in 15th place with the main pack, 28 seconds behind the leading group. Noemi Rüegg secured 10th place, marking her fourth top-ten finish.