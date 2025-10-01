Delighted with another European Championship gold: Marlen Reusser. Imago

Marlen Reusser is European time trial champion for the fourth time. The world champion from Rwanda takes the momentum with her and wins against the clock in Etoile-sur-Rhône, France.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On the flat 24 km course, the Bernese in the rainbow jersey relegated the Norwegians Mie Björndal Ottestad and Katrine Aalerud to the places of honor by 49 and 51 seconds respectively.

Katrine Aalerud was still on the same time in the first of three intermediate times, but then the 34-year-old's skills finally prevailed. After 2021, 2022 and 2023, the athlete from Bern has once again won a European Championship. Last year, she was absent from both the Olympic Games and the home World Championships in Zurich due to post-Covid illness. Now she celebrated her 11th win of the season with an hourly average of over 43 km/h.

Anna van der Breggen and Demi Vollering, who finished on the podium with Marlen Reusser in the world championship time trial in Rwanda, were absent in France on Wednesday. Jasmin Liechti just missed out on the top ten in eleventh place, 2:11 minutes behind.

Evenepoel also hits the double

As in the women's race, the men's time trial world champion also doubled up at the European Championships. Remco Evenepoel won in superior style in Etoile-sur-Rhône.

Stefan Küng and Stefan Bissegger were never able to get involved in the battle for the medals, although the flat 24 km course would have suited their abilities. The two Thurgau natives had to make do with 8th and 18th place. Küng, European champion in 2020 and 2021 and runner-up in 2024, was 39 seconds behind the bronze medal.

The men's elite was almost completely represented - only Tadej Pogacar and defending European champion Edoardo Affini from Italy were missing. Evenepoel won his second European Championship title since 2019 with a start-finish victory. The double Olympic champion from Paris is currently in outstanding form - only Pogacar rode even stronger in the World Championship road race.

Two-time time trial world champion Filippo Ganna from Italy finished second, 43 seconds behind Evenepoel. Danish rider Niklas Larsen took a somewhat surprising third place.