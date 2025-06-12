After the horror season of 2024, in which she suffered from long Covid, Marlen Reusser can set her sights on victory again this year Keystone

Marlen Reusser has her sights set on overall victory in the Tour de Suisse Women starting on Thursday in Gstaad. The Bernese rider, who missed out on all her goals in 2024 due to Long Covid, is in top form.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Marlen Reusser is going for victory at the Tour de Suisse - even if the four stages are not really tailored to her, according to Reusser herself.

Of course I would have liked to have had a time trial and a very long mountain. But the Tour is very, very cool and the best riders are at the start," says Reusser before the start on Thursday.

Reusser is the leader of her new team Movistar. "It's a completely different, new and wonderful situation for me." Show more

In this interview, the 33-year-old Reusser talks about the Tour de Suisse being a "matter close to her heart", her change of team to Movistar, the "extremely difficult time" last year and the lessons she learned from it.

Marlen Reusser, you won the Tour of Burgos in May, now it's time for the Tour de Suisse. What do you hope to gain from your home tour?

After the Tour of Burgos, in which I rode away at the front, I completed an altitude training camp in Andorra. I've been in Switzerland since Sunday evening and have had a lot of appointments since then. So it was a little less relaxing. But the Tour de Suisse is a matter close to my heart. And I shouldn't have lost my form in such a short time.

You won the Tour de Suisse two years ago. How well are the next four days tailored to you?

Not particularly, I would say. The nice thing is that the tour passes very close to home and I will probably see a lot of my family on the roadside.

What are you missing on the 500 kilometers and 7000 meters of altitude from Gstaad to Küssnacht am Rigi?

Of course I would have liked to have had a time trial and a very long mountain. But the tour is very, very cool and the best riders are at the start. It will be very exciting.

What needs to happen for you to be satisfied on Sunday after the Tour?

I really want to ride a good and courageous race. It's always hard to talk about results in advance. But I believe that we will try something as a team. We want to deliver and hope that we can win.

In previous years, you rode for SD Worx. This team dominated the World Tour thanks to riders like Demi Vollering, Lotte Kopecky and you. This season you switched to Team Movistar. What has that changed?

At Movistar I am the leader for the overall classification in the tours as well as for the one-day races in the spring. This is still special for me because I come from a team with which the world numbers one, two and three were under contract and therefore I was often unable to ride on my own account. This special situation has now been resolved and distributed (in addition to Reusser, Vollering also changed teams, editor's note). It's a completely different, new and wonderful situation for me.

You suffered from Long Covid for months in 2024 and missed all the important races as a result, from the Tour de Suisse to the Olympic Games and the Tour de France to the home World Championships in Zurich. How was it possible for you to get back in such good shape so quickly?

That's a very good question, and one we often ask ourselves. One important thing is that I wasn't physically injured. In the sense that I had broken a leg or something. Rather, I suffered from chronic fatigue syndrome. As soon as I felt better, I was able to start training normally again. I haven't had any major setbacks since then. Everything is green again, a lot of things are going very well and that pays off in the races.

One question, because you mention physical integrity. Wouldn't it have been easier to have to sit out because of a broken bone? You know exactly how many weeks or months you have to sit out.

Definitely. That would have been much, much easier, as anyone who has ever had a diagnosis knows. Without one, it's extremely frustrating. These are very difficult situations for those affected and, of course, it was difficult for me too.

Now that you are well again, how does it make you feel to look back on that very difficult phase of your life?

I am amazed, but also grateful. This extremely difficult time puts life into perspective, you see it differently. It's about having joy. We are still "gobsmacked" when I look back and talk about it with my partner or family.

Back to sport: After the Tour de Suisse comes one of your main goals, the Giro d'Italia. What are the other highlights of the second half of the season?

The Giro starts with an opening time trial (on July 6 in Bergamo - editor's note) and is also very much tailored to me. The whole team is prioritizing this tour. After that, I'm also planning the Tour de France and the World Championships in Rwanda. But I'm taking everything step by step.

Is that perhaps also a lesson from last year?

Absolutely. Sometimes I talked about certain races and goals for years, but in the end I couldn't ride at all. That's why we're going full throttle into the Giro after the Tour de Suisse. To be able to celebrate a victory there would be mega cool. Everything else comes after that.