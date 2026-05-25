Marlen Reusser will ride the Giro d'Italia, which starts at the end of May. As her management announced on Monday, the 34-year-old is fit again after her crash at the Tour of Flanders.

In mid-April, Reusser crashed in Flanders and suffered a vertebral fracture, which has since been treated conservatively.

"It would be slightly presumptuous to say that I have big ambitions. But I'm in really good shape," says Reusser about her state of health. "You can always see what's coming." Although she has not been able to train at altitude and the longer-term preparation has not been ideal, "it's still very good".

Reusser had already crashed at the UAE Tour at the beginning of February and had to recover from a shoulder injury and a knee laceration. The big goal for the season remains the Tour de France. Before that, Reusser will also compete in the Tour de Suisse.