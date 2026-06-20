Marlen Reusser won the fourth stage of the Women’s Tour de Suisse, a 23.7-km individual time trial, and took the lead in the general classification heading into the final stage.

Reusser didn’t think she could make up the 55-second deficit to Italy’s Elisa Longo Borghini—who entered the individual time trial as the overall leader—on the predominantly flat course starting and finishing in Aarburg. However, the 34-year-old from Bern managed to do just that. She now leads by ten seconds over the two-time Giro d’Italia champion, who finished fifth on Saturday.

Reusser lived up to her role as favorite despite less-than-ideal preparation due to injuries sustained in a crash, celebrating her 37th professional victory—her first while wearing the rainbow jersey of the time trial world champion. This is her second victory of the year, following her triumph in early April at the “Through Flanders” one-day race, which marked her comeback after a two-month injury layoff.

Reusser finished 11 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Zoe Bäckstedt. The 21-year-old Swede, considered a top prospect, had won the third stage in Bad Ragaz the previous day in a sprint finish. Third place went to Dutch rider Loes Adegeest, who finished 54 seconds behind the Swiss rider.

Reusser Aims for Third Overall Victory at the Tour de Suisse

Marlen Reusser is aiming for her third victory at the Tour de Suisse, following her wins in 2023 and 2025. Realistically, only Elisa Longo Borghini can prevent this; Cédrine Kerbaol of France, currently third in the general classification, is already 1:20 minutes behind the local favorite. Steffi Häberlin from eastern Switzerland, who had previously been fourth in the general classification ahead of Reusser (5th), dropped to eighth place after finishing 42nd in the individual time trial.

The fifth and final stage on Sunday is a real challenge—it’s the queen stage. The 100-kilometer circuit, starting and finishing in Villars-sur-Ollon, is a constant series of ups and downs with long climbs and fast descents. In total, the route crosses the Col de la Croix—the highest pass in the Vaud Alps—three times.