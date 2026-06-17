Marlen Reusser looks back on a difficult first half of the season. Repeatedly hampered by injuries from crashes, the time trial world champion is tempering expectations ahead of the start of the Tour de Suisse.

Marlen Reusser actually has good reasons to skip the Tour de Suisse. After numerous health setbacks and an exhausting Giro d’Italia, a longer recovery period would seem like the logical choice. But for Reusser, the Tour de Suisse—which she won for the second time last year in dominant fashion, following her 2023 victory—is not just any race, but a matter close to her heart. “If it weren’t for the Tour de Suisse, I probably wouldn’t race again right away, but would first make sure everything was completely back on track and then focus on the Tour de France.”

The Tour de France, which starts in Lausanne on August 1, has been the Bern native’s main goal for months. Accordingly, she’s cautious when assessing her chances of an overall victory on home soil. “I’m certainly not the top favorite,” says Reusser.

A Year Full of Setbacks

Yet, following her gold-medal win in the World Championship time trial last fall, the season has so far gone anything but according to plan. As early as February, she was caught up in a mass crash at the UAE Tour and sustained injuries to her knee and shoulder. She was sidelined for nearly two months. Another setback followed in mid-April: During the Tour of Flanders, she suffered a vertebral fracture that required conservative treatment.

Despite this history, Reusser returned to racing at the Giro. There, despite a lack of training and race kilometers, she occasionally showed flashes of her great potential. She was in contention at the front in the time trial and was briefly on course for a podium finish in the general classification. But then she pushed herself too hard and had to admit: “I’m not quite there yet.”

Another crash and persistent physical discomfort set her back once again. In the end, last year’s overall runner-up had to settle for 13th place.

Reusser’s preparation for the home tour was also anything but ideal due to the aftermath of the crash. Her back and one leg, in particular, continue to trouble her. In the week following the Giro, therapy was therefore the main focus of her schedule. “I’m trying to get everything back under control,” she says.

A Threat Despite a Training Deficit

Despite everything, Reusser isn’t pessimistic about the task ahead. On the contrary: “My form is actually pretty good. Maybe not the very best, but it’s really good.” She has proven time and again in the past that she can be competitive despite a difficult preparation period.

Nevertheless, she expects the Tour de Suisse to be a challenging endeavor. The course is unlikely to leave much room for tactical maneuvering. “Apart from Friday’s sprint stage, these are all very tough stages. A lot will probably come down to physical fitness,” says Reusser. Anyone who isn’t in absolute top form will have a correspondingly hard time on a course like this.

Due to the last-minute withdrawal of Giro winner Demi Vollering, the field of favorites has expanded significantly. Reusser is particularly looking forward to Saturday’s time trial in Aarburg. There, the world champion will compete in her signature discipline and have the chance to give new momentum to a season that has so far been marred by crashes and injuries with a victory.