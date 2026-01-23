Marlen Reusser of Bern won the 4th stage of the Women's Tour de France, a 21-kilometer race in Dijon, and became the first Swiss woman ever to don the leader's jersey.

She's got every reason to smile: Marlen Reusser is the new leader of the Women's Tour de France.

Tour de France Marlen Reusser wins the time trial and claims the Maillot Jaune for the first time

Here's what it's all about Marlen Reusser won the time trial on Stage 4 of the Women's Tour de France after a fast start, finishing just four seconds ahead of Lieke Nooijen.

Reusser now leads the overall standings by 14 seconds over Demi Vollering. Summary created with

Time trial world champion Reusser started the race at a very fast pace and held a 19-second lead over second-place rider Lieke Nooden at the split time. In the end, the 34-year-old from Bern held on to a four-second lead over the Dutch rider at the finish. Another Dutch rider, Demi Vollering, took third place.

Reusser now leads the overall standings by 14 seconds over Vollering. She celebrated her 40th professional victory, her third at the Tour de France. Most notably, she is the first Swiss woman to lead the world’s most important stage race.

The previous leader, Sigrid Haugset, lost a good three minutes. Among the big names who fell behind is last year’s winner, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot. The French rider, whose strengths lie in the mountains, lost 2:13 minutes to Reusser. That’s a significant deficit heading into the Alps starting Friday.

Noemi Rüegg, who had been in fourth place overall, did not push herself to the limit and fell more than three minutes behind Reusser. The Zurich native is not focused on the overall standings.