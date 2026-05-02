  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

WTA Madrid Marta Kostjuk with the biggest success of her career

SDA

2.5.2026 - 21:30

The 23-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostjuk shows off the trophy for winning the tournament in Madrid
The 23-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostjuk shows off the trophy for winning the tournament in Madrid
Keystone

Marta Kostjuk wins the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid and celebrates the biggest success of her career to date with a spectacular backflip.

Keystone-SDA

02.05.2026, 21:30

The Ukrainian beat Mirra Andreyeva 6:3, 7:5 in the final. Kostjuk only needed 81 minutes to win. "It feels incredible to be standing here now," said the 23-year-old at the award ceremony. "It's taken me many years to get to this point and the only word that comes to mind right now is consistency."

"You've kept me afloat"

Still number 23 in the world rankings, she recently won a tournament in Rouen. With her victory in Madrid, she drew attention to herself once again before the French Open - also on clay. The Grand Slam tournament in Roland Garros starts in three weeks.

Consistency means being there every day, no matter how hard it is, no matter how much you love or hate what you do, she said after her victory over Russia's Andreyeva (WTA 8). Turning to her team, Kostjuk added: "I think only we know how much we've been through and how many times I wanted to give up, but you guys kept me afloat and made me keep going."

Improvement of seven positions

The success in Madrid will see her climb a few places in the world rankings to 15th on Monday. The Ukrainian has won 17 of her 21 matches so far this year. Three of her four defeats came against world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

More from the department

Athletics. No Swiss relay team in the final - men with record over 4x400 m

AthleticsNo Swiss relay team in the final - men with record over 4x400 m

Beach volleyball. Strong Swiss women's duos in Brazil's capital

Beach volleyballStrong Swiss women's duos in Brazil's capital

Failure in the playoff final. No Swedish championship title for ex-EVZ coach Dan Tangnes with Rögle

Failure in the playoff finalNo Swedish championship title for ex-EVZ coach Dan Tangnes with Rögle