The 23-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostjuk shows off the trophy for winning the tournament in Madrid Keystone

Marta Kostjuk wins the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid and celebrates the biggest success of her career to date with a spectacular backflip.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Ukrainian beat Mirra Andreyeva 6:3, 7:5 in the final. Kostjuk only needed 81 minutes to win. "It feels incredible to be standing here now," said the 23-year-old at the award ceremony. "It's taken me many years to get to this point and the only word that comes to mind right now is consistency."

"You've kept me afloat"

Still number 23 in the world rankings, she recently won a tournament in Rouen. With her victory in Madrid, she drew attention to herself once again before the French Open - also on clay. The Grand Slam tournament in Roland Garros starts in three weeks.

Consistency means being there every day, no matter how hard it is, no matter how much you love or hate what you do, she said after her victory over Russia's Andreyeva (WTA 8). Turning to her team, Kostjuk added: "I think only we know how much we've been through and how many times I wanted to give up, but you guys kept me afloat and made me keep going."

Improvement of seven positions

The success in Madrid will see her climb a few places in the world rankings to 15th on Monday. The Ukrainian has won 17 of her 21 matches so far this year. Three of her four defeats came against world number one Aryna Sabalenka.