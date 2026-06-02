  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

French Open Marta Kostyuk and Mirra Andreyeva first semi-finalists

SDA

2.6.2026 - 15:12

Done: Marta Kostjuk reaches the semi-finals at the French Open
Done: Marta Kostjuk reaches the semi-finals at the French Open
Keystone

Ukrainian Marta Kostjuk, who defeated Viktoria Golubic during the tournament, and Russian Mirra Andreyeva, who sent Jil Teichmann home, are through to the semi-finals at the French Open.

Keystone-SDA

02.06.2026, 15:12

02.06.2026, 15:32

Marta Kostjuk, the world number 15, emerged victorious on Tuesday from the all-Ukrainian duel against Yelina Svitolina, the top ten player and Belinda Bencic's conqueror. She won 6:3, 2:6, 6:2 and qualified for her first Grand Slam semi-final. The first duel between two Ukrainians in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament thus went in favor of the younger player.

The 23-year-old Marta Kostjuk will now face the 19-year-old Russian Mirra Andreyeva (WTA 8), who had previously defeated the Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6:0, 6:3 on Center Court, the roof of which was closed on this rainy day.

More from the department

Top stars to come. Five-day concept as a further development of the Tour de Suisse

Top stars to comeFive-day concept as a further development of the Tour de Suisse

Ice hockey euphoria. Over one million TV viewers watch the Nati's defeat in the final

Ice hockey euphoriaOver one million TV viewers watch the Nati's defeat in the final

Historic victory in Götzis. Simon Ehammer beats everyone except Franjo von Allmen

Historic victory in GötzisSimon Ehammer beats everyone except Franjo von Allmen