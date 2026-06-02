Done: Marta Kostjuk reaches the semi-finals at the French Open Keystone

Ukrainian Marta Kostjuk, who defeated Viktoria Golubic during the tournament, and Russian Mirra Andreyeva, who sent Jil Teichmann home, are through to the semi-finals at the French Open.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Marta Kostjuk, the world number 15, emerged victorious on Tuesday from the all-Ukrainian duel against Yelina Svitolina, the top ten player and Belinda Bencic's conqueror. She won 6:3, 2:6, 6:2 and qualified for her first Grand Slam semi-final. The first duel between two Ukrainians in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament thus went in favor of the younger player.

The 23-year-old Marta Kostjuk will now face the 19-year-old Russian Mirra Andreyeva (WTA 8), who had previously defeated the Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6:0, 6:3 on Center Court, the roof of which was closed on this rainy day.